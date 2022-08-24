Ontario's Fall Forecast Was Just Revealed & It's Going To Be Surprisingly Dry
Summer, is that you?
Ontario's fall forecast is predicting an easy transition into the season this year, thanks to temperatures staying warmer and drier than usual.
According to a new report by AccuWeather, autumn will be a mixed bag for Canada, with western regions in for chillier conditions and eastern spots set to soak up a few more weeks of sun.
"A drier and warmer fall is expected across much of eastern Canada, including Quebec and northern and central Ontario," AccuWeather, senior meteorologist, Brett Anderson said.
Good news, right?
Well, unless you live in southern Ontario, which has suffered through an "abnormally dry" summer this year, a factor that has left the area at risk of a "severe drought."
Although the largest population centre in the province will enjoy a milder, less rainy fall, the lack of wet weather will dry out the ground and create a widespread wildfire risk.
Yup. The warm weather will literally be the definition of a double-edged sword, as its drying effects could also, evidently, make things get cold quicker.
"Despite the warm look to the season, nights can quickly turn cold due to the drier ground," Anderson added. "Colder nights may also spell early season frosts or freezes."
But, now that the forecast has effectively rained on the parade, figuratively, of course, it seems necessary to point out the fact that the mix of mild temperatures and precipitation will, in fact, make the leaves look really pretty.
So, if you live to wander around and stare at foliage during the fall season, you'll at least be well-rewarded this year.