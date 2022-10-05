Toronto Could See The Coldest Day In Months This Week & Ontario Might Even Snow
It hasn't been this cold in over 160 days.
Residents should avoid being lured in by Wednesday's sunshine and warmth. Summer isn't coming back to Ontario's weather forecast. Instead, it's throwing a going away party.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a sweeping cold front will push into the province on Thursday, setting up Friday to be the chilliest day big cities like Toronto have seen in several months.
The frigid pattern could send daytime temperatures plummeting to November-like conditions by the end of the week, causing most highs in southern Ontario to drop into the single digits.
In fact, Toronto might only reach 11 degrees on Friday, which would mark the first time in 169 days that temperatures have been that low.
"Our last daytime high of 11°C or below was a chilly 4.2°C reading on April 27," TWN reports.
And if that isn't enough to convince you that winter is coming, don't worry, Mother Nature is bringing plenty of wet snow and frost to Ontario over the Thanksgiving long weekend to remind you.
Don't get all doom and gloom, though, friend. The cold weather won't totally bulldoze your autumn as temperatures are supposed to rebound to near seasonal.
There is even a possibility for milder weather to dominate for a few days next week. So, you'll still be able to enjoy the fall foliage with a sweater, not a parka on.
Just don't plan on wearing a Halloween costume without a jacket.
"However, our forecast confidence for the middle and end of October is lower than normal," Dr. Doug Gillham, TWN meteorologist, said.