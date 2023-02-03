Ontario Is Under An Extreme Cold Warning & You Could Get Frostbite 'Within Minutes'
Ontario is under a widespread extreme cold warning on Friday and anyone caught outside without layers could be at serious risk.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), wind chills could drop as low as -30 degrees on Friday morning, slightly improving throughout the day before another round of bitter cold turns the evening frigid.
"After moderating during the day today, wind chills near minus 30 may return again tonight into Saturday morning for some areas," Environment Canada (EC) warns.
"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," it adds.
Residents are advised by the agency to wear multiple layers of clothing and ensure their outerwear protects their skin from the wind.
Developing frostbite, which EC warns can happen "within minutes on exposed skin," is a serious risk due to the wind chill.
TWN reports that Toronto's daytime highs could stall at -15 degrees on Friday, which will seem blissful compared to Ottawa's peak of -25 degrees. At night, temperatures will drop to -22 degrees in the former and even lower to -29 degrees in the latter.
Friday's cold air and strong winds could also cause snow squalls to whip off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, with conditions persisting until Saturday.
Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility with some areas set to receive up to 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday.
Getting through this rough patch of weather will certainly be challenging. However, those that do will see warmer temperatures dominate next week.
