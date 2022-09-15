Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts The 'Sunset Of The Year' Today & It'll Be Insta-Worthy
It's the result of wildfire smoke.
The smoke from British Columbia's wildfires continues to make its way into Ontario on Thursday, and residents could be in for quite the show.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), fumes from the inferno, which have already travelled thousands of kilometres, started showing up in southern parts of the province late Wednesday.
The incoming layer of haze could allow residents of several Ontario cities to enjoy "vivid sunrises and sunsets" as the core of the smoke floats overhead on Thursday evening.
"The smoke particles are comparatively larger than other gas particles. Red light is favourably scattered on the smoke particles, creating vibrant red skies when the sun is lower on the horizon," TWN reports.
Thankfully, the massive plume isn't likely to drift to the ground, with experts stating that currently, there isn't a "mechanism" to bring it to the surface.
"It won't even touch the top of the CN Tower, the base of the haze will be about four CN Towers away from the ground," it adds.
Residents will want to ensure they have a good view of today's sunset, which has a strong chance of being the greatest of the year.
So if you're still wondering what to do with that DSLR you bought back in 2010 to "enhance" your social media profile, congratulations, your moment has arrived.
In conclusion, if you love sunsets but live in a basement apartment with a criminal lack of natural light, you'll also want to ensure you find a beach or green space, anything with panoramic views, to relax this evening.