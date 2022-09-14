Typhoon Merbok Could Impact Ontario's Weather & Bring Record-Breaking Warmth
Let's get tropical.
When looking at Ontario's weather forecast, you hardly ever see the word "typhoon" or "tropical," but when you do, you know you're in for some vibes.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the arrival of Typhoon Merbok in the Pacific could make this September a memorable moment for the province, thanks to its amplification of peak summer conditions.
"Sometimes things align just so in the atmosphere to produce something spectacular; this is one of those times," the report states.
Remnants of the cyclone are likely to push temperatures above 30 degrees for Ontario, an event that could break several daily temperature records next week. Woo!
"It's a relatively rare feat to record 30°C across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after mid-September, with Pearson International Airport reaching it this late in the season more than 15 times since 1938," it adds.
The scorching temps align with what was predicted in Canada's latest fall forecast, which cited an "extended summer season" for parts of the country.
The gorgeous conditions will come at a cost, though, and not just the extra zero that blasting your AC has put onto your hydro bill all season.
While it's likely that southern Ontario will enjoy a milder, less rainy fall, the lack of wet weather will dry out the ground and create widespread wildfire risk.
Which would you pick if you had to choose between a bit of rain and a massive inferno? Maybe sweater weather isn't so bad after all.
So, yeah, maybe get your pumpkin spiced latte iced.
