NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario weather

Typhoon Merbok Could Impact Ontario's Weather & Bring Record-Breaking Warmth

Let's get tropical.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Ontario beach on a sunny day.

An Ontario beach on a sunny day.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime

When looking at Ontario's weather forecast, you hardly ever see the word "typhoon" or "tropical," but when you do, you know you're in for some vibes.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the arrival of Typhoon Merbok in the Pacific could make this September a memorable moment for the province, thanks to its amplification of peak summer conditions.

"Sometimes things align just so in the atmosphere to produce something spectacular; this is one of those times," the report states.

Remnants of the cyclone are likely to push temperatures above 30 degrees for Ontario, an event that could break several daily temperature records next week. Woo!

"It's a relatively rare feat to record 30°C across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after mid-September, with Pearson International Airport reaching it this late in the season more than 15 times since 1938," it adds.

The scorching temps align with what was predicted in Canada's latest fall forecast, which cited an "extended summer season" for parts of the country.

The gorgeous conditions will come at a cost, though, and not just the extra zero that blasting your AC has put onto your hydro bill all season.

While it's likely that southern Ontario will enjoy a milder, less rainy fall, the lack of wet weather will dry out the ground and create widespread wildfire risk.

Which would you pick if you had to choose between a bit of rain and a massive inferno? Maybe sweater weather isn't so bad after all.

So, yeah, maybe get your pumpkin spiced latte iced.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...