Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts It'll Be Super Sunny This Week & Summer Isn't Over Yet
Don't store your A.C yet.
Those who said a tearful unofficial goodbye to summer on Labour Day will be pleasantly surprised by Ontario's weather forecast later this week.
The dream isn't over yet, folks.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a pattern of cloud cover and isolated showers will plague communities along the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, with a chance for waterspouts to develop.
But, the bad vibes are set to end there as "spectacular" summer weather makes it return to spots like Greater Toronto, Windsor, London, Hamilton, and Niagara on Thursday.
The incoming pattern of "abundant sunshine and high temperatures" is expected to arrive in southern Ontario by Thursday and continue into the weekend. Last-ditch cottage road trip, anyone?
Daytime temperatures could float into the mid to upper 20s, with a few spots feeling closer to 30 degrees, thanks to some sticky humidity.
"Humidity will build through the day on Saturday, with very sunny and warm conditions persisting," TWN reports.
The uptick in temps is consistent with Ontario's fall forecast, which was revealed by AccuWeather last month.
The company predicted an easier transition into autumn this year due to temperatures staying warmer and drier than usual.
"A drier and warmer fall is expected across much of eastern Canada, including Quebec and northern and central Ontario," AccuWeather senior meteorologist, Brett Anderson, said.
Experts also noted that the province's mixed bag of milder temperatures and precipitation would make the leaves look extra pretty.
So, if you live to wander around and snap pictures of foliage during the fall season, your Instagram story is about to pop off.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.