Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast May Have Already Ruined Your Christmas Plans
It's not looking good for New Year's Eve, either.
Brace yourselves for what sounds like a cold and kind of crappy winter in Ontario, folks! The weather forecast is officially here, and Christmas will be bad vibes, man. Like Santa in a red raincoat, bad.
According to the Farmers' Almanac, the province is in for yet another cold season full of snowstorms from 2022 to 2023, with people likely to be tossing their shovels up in defeat by late November.
It says Ontario will see its first snowfall by November 4 to 7, but the first real snowstorm will come by the end of the month — with the Almanac predicting up to 30 centimetres of heavy snow across the Great Lakes.
But the real question is, are we getting a white Christmas? Apparently not.
Despite the early blast of snow, Ontario will miss out on having a picturesque holiday as things are slated to be pretty soggy from December 24 to 27, leaving residents to be soaked by showers and wet snow during the holidays.
According to the Almanac, the weather will turn "milder with a few showers of wet snow or rain for the holidays."
Predictions for New Year's Eve include even more snow showers, further proving that Mother Nature doesn't care about our wants and needs for Instagram-worthy moments.
Overall, the calendar predicts Canada's winter season to be "quite stormy" as a whole for most areas, which, no matter how prepared you are, is going to blow.
"An active storm track will travel across eastern North America, running from the western Gulf of Mexico to the northeast—across the New England region of the US and up into the Maritime Provinces," it adds.
Dashed are the province's hope for an early spring as well, with snow and cold staying in the forecast until the end of March 2023.
In fact, the Almanac warns of "a lion-like end to March" with heavy snows, gusty thunderstorms, and other fun conditions on the horizon for Ontario and beyond.