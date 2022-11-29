Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Quick Start To Winter & Colder Than Normal Temps This Week
It's going to be a rough start to the cold season.
Torque your winter tires, folks. Ontario's weather forecast predicts an early start to winter this week, and it's going to lock the holidays into recording colder-than-normal temperatures.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first week of December will be a bitter reminder to residents of the province that autumn's mild weather is officially on its way out.
Bitterly cold daytime temperatures and rounds of heavy snowfall will be the new normal thanks to a powerful La Niña and polar vortex.
On the bright side, the early start will bode well for residents looking for a more peaceful January and February, which could bring "an extended thaw" across southern parts of the province. Experts say winter could "take a break at times" during the typically frigid months. Although, that doesn't mean things will be any less messy.
"An active storm track should bring above-normal precipitation totals to the region, including an abundance of snow for ski areas," TWN reports. "However, several systems will bring a messy mix of snow, ice, and even rain at times."
March will bring milder conditions, however, that will likely only represent a false start to spring.
In conclusion, residents should prepare for a "front-loaded winter" and a freezing December. Drivers will want to exercise caution and ensure they've installed their seasonal tires, as travel will be impacted by the incoming rounds of snow, ice and rain pattern.
If you're a new driver looking for tips on how to go about installing your winter tires, you can find that information here.