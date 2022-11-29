Canada's New Winter Forecast Predicts A 'Frigid' Start To The Season Thanks To A Polar Vortex
Here's what each province should expect. 🥶
A new edition of Canada's winter forecast was just released and it calls for a "strong start" to the season, with colder-than-normal temperatures across most of the country in December.
The Weather Network has released its 2022-2023 Winter Forecast for Canada, which provides an in-depth look at what to expect for the season across the country and regionally from December to February.
According to TWN, the primary force impacting Canada's winter weather will be La Nina, making it the third year in a row that the weather phenomenon will do so.
Thanks to La Nina, parts of the country are expected to see above-normal precipitation and snowfall this winter, with several storms set to bring a messy mix of snow, ice and even rain.
In addition, TWN says a piece of the polar vortex that was over eastern Siberia is expected to be located over northern Canada, which is likely to deliver chilly Arctic air across most of the country in December.
As we move into January and February, however, it's expected that Canada will get a couple of breaks from the cold with some milder weather.
B.C.
TWN says B.C. is expected to have a "come-and-go winter," with periods of mild weather and longer periods of colder-than-normal temperatures.
In addition to this, an active storm track is expected for the province, which should bring above-normal precipitation totals to most of the region.
Alberta
Similar to B.C., Alberta will see a "changeable" winter, though the season will have periods of severe cold and extended periods of milder weather.
In terms of snowfall, TWN says a snowy winter is expected across southern parts of the province, with near-normal snowfall elsewhere and a heightened risk of blizzard conditions when Arctic air moves into the region.
Saskatchewan and Manitoba
Unlike their neighbours in Western Canada, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are in for a "classic Canadian winter," with colder-than-normal temperatures, about normal snowfall and a heightened risk of blizzard conditions.
Although there will be some periods when the provinces will see milder weather, overall, things will be "frigid."
Ontario
A quick start to winter is expected in Ontario, with colder-than-normal temperatures over the holidays and more rounds of heavy snow expected.
Some good news is on the horizon, though, as January and February are set to see some breaks from winter, with "the potential for an extended thaw across southern areas."
Quebec
A "strong" start to the season is expected for the province, with colder-than-normal temperatures during most of December and above-normal precipitation and snowfall.
However, like in Ontario, Quebec could see some breaks from winter in January and February.
The Maritimes
Nova Scotia, P.E.I and New Brunswick are set to see a "changeable" winter, with back-and-forth temperature swings. Although, TWN says the season as a whole will be on the warm side of normal.
In terms of snowfall, TWN says there will be a higher potential for storms to bring a messy mix of snow, ice, and rain rather than just snow.
On the bright side, the region is expected to see fewer traditional nor'easters during the season.
Newfoundland and Labrador
Like the Maritimes, Newfoundland is expected to tip to the warm side of normal this winter.
Typically stormy in the region, this winter is set to be no different, says TWN, with near or slightly above-normal precipitation totals.
Northern Canada
Finally, Northern Canada is set to see a colder-than-normal winter, with normal levels of precipitation.
However, some areas, like eastern parts of Nunavut (including Iqaluit), are expected to see above-normal temperatures.
Based on the forecast, wherever you live in Canada, it's probably a good idea to get your winter coat and shovel ready!
