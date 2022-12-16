This New White Christmas Forecast Reveals Which Places In Canada Will Have A Snowy Holiday
A frigid blast of Arctic air could bring snow in the days leading up to Christmas. 🎄🥶
As the holidays approach, you might be wondering if it'll be a white Christmas, and this new winter weather forecast is breaking down which places in Canada will get snow.
The Weather Network released a look ahead to Christmas weather and the country is on its way to "a fantastic setup if you're hoping to see snow on the ground Christmas morning."
That's because a frigid blast of Arctic air will descend on most of North America leading into the days before the Christmas weekend.
According to The Weather Network, every major city in Canada — except for Vancouver — has at least a 50/50 chance of having a white Christmas and snow is often "a sure bet" for more than half of the country most years.
This year, it's expected that old snow will stay on the ground and fresh snow will fall just in time for December 25.
A cold snap is on the way for B.C. and the Prairies as "the coldest air of the year" swoops in with temperatures reaching -40 C in some places next week.
If any snow falls during that time, it's more likely to stay on the ground.
Also, as air comes in from the Arctic, there will be opportunities for even more winter weather leading up to Christmas.
The Weather Network said that the question this year isn't who will see a white Christmas but who won't see one.
There are likely to be a few snowless places in Canada, including B.C.'s south coast, southern Ontario and southeastern Newfoundland.
It's possible that areas in eastern parts of the country that currently don't have any snow could be in for a last-minute dusting before December 25 as cold air moves east and a storm tracks into the region.
The Old Farmer's Almanac also put out a white Christmas forecast this year and it called for a snowy December 25 in southern Ontario, southern Quebec, the Prairies, southern B.C., Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
Atlantic Canada is expected to get some rain in the days leading up to the holiday but snow could fall on Christmas Day.