6 TikToks About Winter In Canada That Have Me Terrified To Experience It For The First Time
Does it really get that cold?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As a newcomer to Canada, if there's one thing I've been dreading all year round, it's winter.
I moved from Dubai, a hot city in the Middle East, to Toronto in March this year, so to say I'm unprepared for Canada's winter might be something of an understatement.
While people have been warning me about Canada's winter for months, it's sometimes just hard to wrap your mind around the concept of -40 C. Especially when you're coming from a place that considers anything below double-digits to be freezing temperatures.
It doesn't help that social media is, well, brimming with videos and photos documenting just how cold it gets. And I must say, some of it looks absolutely unreal.
So, as I prepare to hunker down for my very first winter in Canada, I've been scrolling the Internet to find the best clothes and hacks that will help me survive this time.
Unfortunately, I've also run into some TikToks that have scared the living daylights out of me!
Take, for starters, this video of TikToker @that_white_frs who says the weather actually blew his door in last winter!
@that_white_frs
It blew my door in earlier #winter #canada #weather #fypシ #cold #canadian #canada_life🇨🇦
This scene of snow seeping into the house, and blowing in the pitch dark outside, is the stuff of my nightmares.
The TikToker did say that he hails from Saskatchewan so that would explain the cold, a bit? Still scarier than any horror movie, at least in my opinion.
While we're on the subject of a snow takeover, I never thought about how it could take over a vehicle too.
But as these TikTokers prove, in Canadian winters you have to "brush your teeth but also brush your car."
I love that the TikTokers behind @theotlovetrain have kept their sense of humour through it all.
"Snow is thicker than your boo," might just be my favourite Canadian phrase yet.
Other TikTokers have gotten more creative with getting the white stuff off their vehicles.
Take, for example, a TikTok by @dismiriam_123991 that features a person basically using a leaf blower to clear the pile of snow that's accumulated on top of their truck.
@dismiriam_123991
Pretty aggressive if you ask me ❄️🤣 #canada #ontario #snow #funny #fyp #fypviral #foryou #winterishere
"In Canada, we clean off our trucks like this," reads the text on the video.
Even worse, the comments seem to suggest that they've gotten off easy. "Well it works, if it's a dry snow but if it's a wet snow that s*** ain't going nowhere," one comment reads.
Says a lot about the snowfall I should probably be expecting.
While we're on the topic of vehicles in the snow, one thing I do know is to make sure all your windows and doors are firmly closed, especially if you're parked outside.
Or, your car could very well look like this.
Can't drive? You can always walk. Just be sure to cross the sidewalk safely, as TikToker @dani.roselle demonstrates.
As she puts it, "one wrong step and it's instant death."
@dani.roselle
One wrong step and it’s instant death ⛸💥 #canada🇨🇦 #canadatiktok #alberta #canada_life🇨🇦 #funny #comedy
That being said, I love how everyone's found their humour amidst the snow! A lot of these videos make me want to both laugh and cry.
Like this video by TikToker @mariaurangaa. It's been viewed over 2 million times since it was posted, so clearly a lot of people relate!
@mariaurangaa
Number 1 is my favorite #canada #toronto #ontario #winter #winterseason #snow #Vancouver #montreal
Still love ya, Canada. Just wish me a lot of luck this season.