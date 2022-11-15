I Just Saw Snow In Canada For The First Time & It Made Me Feel So Many Emotions
Including laziness. Is laziness an emotion?
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As a newcomer to Canada, there are a lot of things I've been experiencing for the first time, and snowfall is definitely one of them.
One of the reasons for this is that I moved from the UAE, a country that definitely doesn't see a lot of snow.
As a matter of fact, the first time anyone asked if I'd experienced snow in the past, I asked them if a visit to Ski Dubai counted (newsflash, it, apparently, did not).
So when I moved here in March, there was most definitely a lot of excitement over the changing seasons and, yes, snowfall.
Well, it snowed in parts of Ontario, including Toronto, on November 15, after an unusually warm fall (or so I'm told).
Now, I had seen some snow when I first arrived in March, but not quite like this.
This looked like a blanket of soft white powder had enveloped the outside world, and had gently collected on the ground.
And, well, I have to say, there were a lot of emotions.
To begin with, I can't believe how pretty it looked out there. Actual snowfall is something I've otherwise only seen on television (or seen pictures of in books), and it all looks, well, a bit unreal to me.
It actually looked gorgeous, and it was a bit shocking how much (and how quickly) it transformed the scene outside.
A hot chocolate with a snowy backdrop.Janice Rodrigues | Narcity
It also felt a bit isolating, like I was in a giant snow globe and the outside world had faded away. Everything outdoors seemed to have gotten strangely quieter too.
Thirdly, why has no one ever mentioned how distracting this is? I feel like I could watch the snow falling and collecting all day long. How does anyone get any work done in this weather? Is this the real reason people have snow days?
Which brought me to my final mood: hygge and a good dose of laziness thrown in.
The snow falling all around felt like a sign to stay in and devour copious amounts of hot chocolate, and I'm not one to fight fate.
That being said, snowfall does seem wonderful only from the comfort of my house, for now. I haven't dared step foot outside (apart from my balcony).
Luckily, I've finally managed to sort out most of my winter shopping. But even then, I don't think I'm ready to go outdoors again until possibly April.
To anyone heading outside at the moment, I hope you've got your winter tires on and are prepared for the weather!
Stay safe out there, all!