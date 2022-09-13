Canada's New Fall Forecast Predicts 'An Extended Summer Season' But Snow Will Creep In
The country won't escape typical fall weather, so get ready for snow! 🍂🌨️
A new fall forecast for Canada has been released, and it's expected that there will be "an extended summer season," but that doesn't mean snow won't creep in!
The Weather Network's fall forecast for 2022 is calling for the start of autumn to be "gentle" in most of Canada, with "extended periods of pleasant fall weather" lasting well into October.
When it comes to the season as a whole, it's forecast to be warmer than normal or near normal for almost the entire country.
However, stretches of more typical late fall weather, which includes snow, should come into play during November.
While it's expected that there will be fewer fall storms than usual, the ones that do happen could bring an elevated risk of excessive rain.
The Weather Network has forecast "a warm and dry start" to fall in B.C., but rain should return during October and November along with near-normal temperatures.
In Alberta, warmer than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions will continue until late October and into November.
Then, there will be periods of big temperature swings and early blasts of winter weather in the province.
For Saskatchewan and Manitoba, warmer and drier conditions mean a late start to typical fall weather. In late October and into November, temperature swings and early winter weather are expected.
In Ontario and Quebec, it's forecast that warmer than normal temperatures will "dominate much of the fall season," but then a breakdown should happen before the end of the season.
That could lead to more typical fall weather during November, including storms that could bring strong winds and lots of precipitation.
The Weather Network has forecast a warmer than normal season for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador, with a heightened risk of heavy rain and hurricanes.
In northern parts of Canada, warmer than normal or near normal temperatures are expected, and snow should come down early in the season despite the milder conditions.
Recently, AccuWeather put out Canada's fall forecast that predicted a "tale of two coasts" with colder air in the west and warmer temperatures in the east.
There is also a month-by-month fall forecast for each province from the Old Farmer's Almanac that breaks down the season, and you can find out when it will snow where you live!