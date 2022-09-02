Canada's Month-By-Month Fall Forecast For Each Province Is Out & Snow Is Coming For All Of Us
You can't escape snow during the fall season. 🍂❄️
It's that time of year, so Canada's month-by-month fall forecast is out and you can find out what the weather will be where you live!
There is another fall forecast that was released by AccuWeather and it gives an overview of the autumn season across the country.
It's expected that "waves of colder, Arctic air" will impact western Canada and there could be an earlier-than-usual start to the snowy season in the mountain areas.
For the Prairies, the season should be "fairly typical" while much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will be in for a warmer than average fall.
If you're wondering what autumn has in store for your province, The Old Farmer's Almanac has revealed what you can expect during every month of the season.
So, here are month-by-month fall forecasts for each province from September to November!
BC
In the first week of September, it's expected to be sunny but cool in B.C.
For the rest of the month, the weather will flip flop between rainy and sunny conditions but it will mostly be cool.
During October, most of the month will have cool temperatures with rain and sun but there will be a period of "mild" temperatures in the middle of the month.
Then in November, rain and snow showers are in store for northern parts of the province in the first week of the month while there will be mild temperatures in the south.
Inland snow showers are forecast during the middle of the month. November will end with rain and snow with temperatures "turning cold."
The Prairies
In the Prairies, September will start with scattered showers and cool temperatures. It will be mild in the east and cool in the west after that.
Then, showers are forecast for the rest of the month with periods of sun and cool weather.
During October, rain is expected to come down almost every week with brief periods of sunny conditions. The end of the month will be mild but then turn cold.
November starts sunny and warm but then it takes a turn with snow showers and "very cold" temperatures in the second week.
It's expected that there will be a mix of rain and snow showers after that and "frigid," "snowy periods" to end the month.
Ontario
September will be pretty stormy in Ontario with thunderstorms and rain expected for most of the month. The end of the month will be sunny but cool.
In October, the Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast a flip flop between rain shows and sunny conditions. Halloween will be mild across the province!
Snow will start coming down during the first few days of November.
Then, every week after that will be wintery with flurries, rain and snow mixes, and snowy periods!
Quebec
Quebec will go back and forth between rain showers and sunny conditions along with cool and warm temperatures in September.
October is expected to be almost summer-like with warm and mild temperatures for most of the month with only brief periods of cool weather.
During November, the month starts with showers but then snow will mix in with rain for the first couple of weeks. Then, a snowstorm is expected in the middle of the month.
The end of the month is forecast to be sunny in the east but snowy and cold in the west.
Atlantic Canada
Provinces in Atlantic Canada are forecast to see a flip flop between sunny, mild and cool, rainy weather during September.
Then, showers are expected for most of October with hurricane threats at the beginning and end of the month.
In November, the first few weeks of the month will be mild but then snow showers and "chilly" temperatures come. A snowstorm will happen at the end of the month and temperatures will turn cold.
Speaking of snow, Canada's winter weather forecast from the Farmers' Almanac has predicted "bitter cold" temperatures, intense storms and lots of snow.
The winter forecast from The Old Farmer's Almanac said Canadians should prepare for an early start to the season with "bouts of sneaky cold" and "several major snowstorms."