A US Heat Dome Will Impact Canada's Weather Over Labour Day Weekend & It's Looking Chaotic
Parts of the country will be "sizzling."
A heat dome currently being felt in the U.S. is set to impact Canada's weather over the Labour Day long weekend, experts say.
According to The Weather Network, significant heat currently being experienced across the southwestern U.S. will influence temperatures in parts of Canada, with some areas expected to be particularly hot.
Western Canada is set to see its warmest Labour Day weekend since 2006, and the temperatures could even break some all-time records.
Heat warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for parts of Alberta, including Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Red Deer, as temperatures in the low- to mid-30s are expected.
"Daytime high temperatures between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens will continue today and through the weekend," says the warning.
"Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness."
The exception to the heat will be B.C.'s north coast, as it's a "target for active weather."
In Eastern Canada, things will be a bit different. Median temperatures are expected to be within a few degrees of seasonal, TWN says.
Newfoundland could see heavy downpours as the long weekend begins, so keep an umbrella handy if you're going out. The Maritime provinces could also see some showers, but not until the holiday Monday.
TWN says that Ontario and Quebec are also expected to see a round of thunderstorms over the long weekend. The storms will start on Friday in northern Ontario and move into southern parts of the province by Saturday, so maybe consider moving your weekend plans.
