Here's What's Open & Closed In Alberta For Labour Day 2022 So You Can Plan Ahead
The long weekend is almost here!
Labour Day is just around the corner and it's time to start making plans for the long weekend.
If you need to pick up BBQ supplies or head to the mall, don't be that person who is caught out by changes to opening hours.
Luckily, we've put together a list of what's open and closed this Labour Day in Alberta:
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Closed
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Open regular hours
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Open regular hours
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, C-Trains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses and LRT operate using regular Sunday schedules.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last entry is at 5 p.m.
Calgary Recreation Services: Closed
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours
Calaway Park: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.