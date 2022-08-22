10 Cheap Places To Travel To From Canada Over Labour Day Weekend In 2022
End the summer on a high note! ✈️
If you're dreading the end of summer, you can end the season on a high note with a cheap last-minute vacation from Canada.
Travel search engine KAYAK recently shared the cheapest destinations for Canadians to fly to over the Labour Day weekend, including tons of bucket-list-worthy domestic and international spots.
To determine the locations, KAYAK looked at searches originating from Canada between May 1 and August 5 for travel between September 1 and 5, 2022.
The results show that Canadians are looking for amazing trips that won't break the bank over the holiday weekend. If you're feeling spontaneous, here are the 10 cheapest Labour Day long weekend destinations in Canada and abroad.
Domestic destinations
Calgary
Average price: $330 round trip
Why You Need To Go: Calgary is where you'll find incredible hikes and trails that lead to bright blue lakes and breathtaking views.
You can also visit one-of-a-kind natural wonders not far from the city, like the Canadian Badlands.
Halifax
Average price: $385 round trip
Why You Need To Go: You can visit Halifax for a taste of relaxed east-coast living, where you'll be able to walk through historic towns, see picturesque lighthouses like the famous Peggy's Cove Lighthouse and visit stunning white-sand beaches.
Toronto
Average price: $391 round trip
Why You Need To Go: The options for things to do in Toronto are endless, with classic attractions like the CN Tower and nearby Canada's Wonderland, local beaches, tons of unique and tasty eats and more.
Vancouver
Average price: $419 round trip
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of fun things to do in Vancouver that involve immersing yourself in nature, with enchanting forests, crystal clear swimming holes and secluded beaches just waiting to be discovered.
Montreal
Average price: $422 round trip
Why You Need To Go: You can get all the charm of Europe without having to leave the country by visiting Montreal.
Canada's second-largest city is home to cobblestone streets, beautiful architecture, cafes and quaint shops to explore that offer that old-world feel.
International destinations
New York, United States
Average price: $424 round trip
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the iconic American city where there is a seemingly endless amount of things to do.
Not-to-miss activities include strolling through Central Park, shopping in Times Square and exploring the city's renowned fashion and food scenes.
Lisbon, Portugal
Average price: $930 round trip
Why You Need To Go: Lisbon has been called a modern metropolis, but there's so much history to explore here.
You can visit the Jerónimos Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to see a famed exampled of European Gothic architecture, or sunbathe on one of the city's many picture-perfect beaches.
Paris, France
Average price: $971 round trip
Why You Need To Go: Who hasn't dreamed of eating French pastries while enjoying a view of the Eiffel Tower?
Paris is where you'll find incredible art, museums, food and culture, and has naturally been named one of the best cities in the world.
London, England
Average price: $1,176 round trip
Why You Need To Go: London is often included on travel bucket lists thanks to its rich history and vibrant culture.
Here, you'll find storied attractions and monuments like Big Ben, the bell in the iconic clock tower, Buckingham Palace and St. Paul's Cathedral.
Rome, Italy
Average price: $1,527 round trip
Why You Need To Go: Rome, with its ancient history, is a must-visit spot to see majestic monuments and sites like the Trevi Fountain and Colosseum.
The city is also well known for its delicious food and for being a shopping haven.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.