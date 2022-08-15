Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations Are Available From Canada & Some Cost Less Than $700
You can escape to white-sand beaches with turquoise waters!
If you're having vacation FOMO, there's still time to plan a getaway! There are tons of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Canada available where you can spend a week lying on white sand and swimming in crystal-clear turquoise waters.
Many last-minute vacations are being offered by Air Canada Vacations and Sunwing Vacations, and you can even find all-inclusive deals for less than $700.
There are all-inclusive trips available from Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, and more.
Better still, these cheap vacation packages include your meals, drinks, entertainment and daily activities, as well as the cost of your flight. All you need to do is get there!
Grand Memories Santa Maria
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $655 per adult
When: August 30, 2022
Details: This four-star resort in Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, lies on a stretch of stunning white sand. The resort has swim-up bars, a tennis court and an open-air beach restaurant.
The all-inclusive plan includes three meals a day, three à la carte dinners per person (per week), unlimited drinks and snacks, and evening entertainment.
VH Gran Ventana Beach Resort
From: Quebec City (YGB), Montreal (YUL)
Price: $955 per adult
When: August 30, 2022
Details: The four-star Gran Ventana in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, is said to be a popular resort for families and even has an on-site spa.
There are tons of activities available to guests, including windsurfing and snorkelling.
The all-inclusive vacation package includes three meals a day, all drinks, water sports and evening entertainment.
Memories Varadero Beach Resort
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $659 per adult
When: September 9, 2022
Details: Found on Cuba's famous Varadero Beach, this resort has something for everyone, including a spa and an "exciting" waterslide.
The package includes three meals a day plus snacks and drinks, as well as three à la carte visits per week.
Riu Playa Blanca
From: Montreal (YUL)
Price: $1,185 per adult
When: August 26, 2022
Details: The Riu Playa Blanca in Panama is a top-rated family resort and allows you to enjoy a relaxing stay and have some adventure at the same time.
The all-inclusive package includes three meals per day as well as 24-hour snacks and drinks, daily activities and water sports.
Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay Jamaica
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $1,175 per person
When: August 31, 2022
Details: The Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is said to offer an "authentic Jamaican experience," complete with restaurants serving up local cuisine and some of the country's top attractions nearby.
The all-inclusive deal includes three meals a day, snacks, drinks, daily activities and entertainment.
Starfish Varadero
From: Edmonton (YEG)
Price: $745 per adult
When: August 30, 2022
Details: The Starfish Varadero in Cuba allows you to partake in activities like kayaking and snorkelling and even offers Spanish lessons.
There are "round-the-clock" dining options available at the resort and downtown Varadero is just a short drive away.
Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $949 per adult
When: September 6, 2022
Details: The Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort in the Dominican Republic is said to be the perfect place for a romantic getaway.
The resort offers luxurious accommodations as well as meals, drinks, and water sports as part of its all-inclusive package.
Viva Wyndham Maya
From: Halifax (YHZ)
Price: $1,059 per adult
When: September 20, 2022
Details: The Viva Wyndham Maya in Mexico, which is located nearby Playa Del Carmen, can be found on a long stretch of gorgeous beach perfect for strolling on.
There are tons of activities on offer here, including beach volleyball and trapeze lessons.
Grand Sirenis Cayo Santa Maria
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $705 per adult
When: August 30, 2022
Details: The Grand Sirenis Cayo Santa Maria in Cuba offers restaurants serving up both local dishes and international cuisine, and is found on a white-sand beach with crystal clear waters.
The all-inclusive package includes three daily meals, three a la carte dinners, 24-hour snacks and drink service and entertainment.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.