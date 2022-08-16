8 Things You Need To Know For August 16
Including a CTV News legend's shocking exit & last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals.
Off The Top: If you drive east across Ontario's Highway 401, you'll eventually come across its towering, bright red face standing vigil over its fledgling kingdom in Colborne. Megan Johnson explains why you should actually stop at the Big Apple next time.
In Case You Missed It
1. A Canadian Screen Legend Was 'Blindsided' By Her CTV Ouster
You're familiar with Lisa LaFlamme, an authoritative narrator of Canada's politics, wars, natural disasters and Olympic Games for over 30 years — the last decade or so from the chief anchor chair at CTV News. Despite her distinguished tenure, Bell Media recently decided to end LaFlamme's contract — a "business decision," the company asserted, according to Sarah Rohoman.
- Context: LaFlamme's predecessor in CTV's top anchor role, Lloyd Robertson, retired at age 77. Former CBC News anchor Peter Mansbridge was 69. LaFlamme is only 58 — quite young as far as national news anchors go. Omar Sachedina, 39, has been tapped to replace LaFlamme.
- Her Own Words: "While it is crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice, please know reporting to you has truly been the greatest honour of my life," LaFlamme said in a statement released via Twitter.
2. Service Workers Beware: The TikTokers Have Taken Aim At Tips
"The tipping culture hurts the Brit in me," reads a caption on a TikTok documenting the poster's Canadian culture shock. With money front of mind for young Canadians, the never-ending debate surrounding how much to tip — and whether you should be tipping the same for a take-out meal as a sit-down experience — is blowing up on social media right now, with both customers and staff weighing in on the current state of dining etiquette. Once more, here's Sarah Rohoman with the details.
3. Telus Is Adding A Fee To Its Monthly Mobile Bills
If Telus gets its way, the cellular service provider will soon add a 1.5% fee to its monthly bill for any customer wishing to pay via credit card. The company says it will cost the average customer about $2 more per month, helping it offset the cost of processing credit card transactions. The change is currently awaiting approval by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. Janice Rodrigues shares how Telus customers can avoid these new fees.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy National Authenticity Day, an observance aided greatly by it also being National Rum Day. It's also National Roller Coaster Day, an observance decidedly not aided by it also being National Rum Day.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
In Eastern Ontario, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry are pretty confident in what they have to offer — so much so that they're currently looking for an outsider to move there for a year as a part-time blogger. The reward? They'll cover $18,000 in rent, Alex Arsenych writes.
🏖️ LIFE'S A BEACH
If you can mobilize quickly, there are a bunch of late-summer travel deals right now for all-inclusive Caribbean vacations. Katherine Caspersz found some of the best bargains for flights from across Canada to Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
❤️ DATE EXPECTATIONS
Inflation is putting a pinch on everyone's wallets these days — but date night need not break the bank, Montrealers. From visiting the planetarium to swing dancing, MTL Blog's Sofia Misenheimer has five fun weeknight date ideas, each under $15.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch is 31. Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price is 35. Whimsical Kiwi Taika Waititi is 47. I DECLARE... Steve Carell's 60th birthday. Madonna and Angela Bassett were both born on this day in 1958. Happy 77th birthday to character actor Bob Balaban, possessor of one of the most delightful names to say. Go ahead; say it yourself.
