Lisa LaFlamme ‘Blindsided’ By CTV Ending Her Contract After 35 Years & Says It's 'Crushing'
"I am still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision."
Lisa LaFlamme, the longtime chief anchor at CTV National News, has announced that Bell Media has ended her contract due to a "business decision."
On Monday, August 15, the journalist issued a video statement on her Twitter account as well as a press release.
"Today, with a range of emotions, I am sharing with you some news about me and my career with CTV News," she said. "For 35 years, I have had the privilege of being welcomed into your homes to deliver the news on a nightly basis, so I felt you should hear this directly from me."
"On June 29th, I was informed that Bell Media made a 'business decision' to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News."
"35 years of service – of journalism – of work that I have dedicated my life to – over."
"I am still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision," she said, adding that she was asked to keep the information of her departure confidential until now.
She also looked back on her time with the company.
"Reporting on the darkest days of war – from Iraq, Afghanistan and this year, Ukraine – to covering natural disasters, this pandemic, federal elections, amazing Olympic moments, and so many other consequential events, including this summer's papal apology to residential school survivors. I need you to know that this is a trust I have never taken for granted," she said.
She added that she was "humbled" by people trusting her to tell their stories and that at the age of 58, she thought she would have more time to share important journalism.
"While it is crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice, please know reporting to you has truly been the greatest honour of my life."
CTV also shared the news on their social media earlier today.
"Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News," they tweeted. "The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company."
In a follow-up tweet, they announced who would be taking over her position.
"Omar Sachedina has been named Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News, Canada’s most-watched nightly newscast."