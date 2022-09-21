Lisa LaFlamme Will Co-Host A Journalism For Human Rights Gala In Toronto Next Week
She'll be back in town after reporting on the Queen's death.
Lisa LaFlamme will be co-hosting a journalism gala in Toronto next week alongside Jann Arden.
Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) are hosting their annual gala at Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto on Thursday, September 29.
"At this year's gala, JHR is celebrating 20 years of mobilizing media to change lives," said JHR executive director Rachel Pulfer in a press release.
The gala, titled Night for Rights 2022, will spotlight Mark MacKinnon from The Globe and Mail as the event's keynote speaker to talk about the importance of journalists in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and Afghanistan under Taliban rule.
Pulfer said that for 20 years, JHR has worked "to empower journalists in over 30 countries to speak truth to power and demand change where it is needed in their communities."
"For this reason, we are deeply honoured to have JHR ambassador Lisa LaFlamme and the extraordinary singer-actor-activist Jann Arden as hosts," Pulfer added.
LaFlamme, a former chief anchor at CTV National News, was ousted by Bell Media in August after working with the network for 35 years.
"Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News," they tweeted. "The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company."
"I am still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision," she later said in a video posted to her Twitter.
Others, including Wendy's Canada, stood in solidarity with the news anchor. For a moment, the Wendy's mascot's hair went from red pigtails to grey hair to show their support.
Nevertheless, LaFlamme's career in journalism hasn't come to an end. She recently led in-depth coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's legacy directly from London with CityNews.
She has been covering everything related to the monarch's death, including national events and ceremonies, the Queen's funeral and the transition of power to King Charles III.
"As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves," said LaFlamme in a press release.
JHR's Night for Rights event will bring together members of the Canadian press in addition to guests from government, tech and other industries.