Dove Is Low Key Showing Support For Lisa LaFlamme In Their New Campaign & Ouch, Bell Media
The recent news of Lisa LaFlamme being "blindsided" over Bell Media ending her contract after 35 years with CTV shocked Canadians — and it seems one company is showing up for the venerated journalist.
On Monday, August 22, Dove Canada posted a short video on their social media sites with the hashtag #KeepTheGrey.
While it didn't explicitly name LaFlamme, it did appear to be in reference to her, particularly with the grey hair she decided to rock in the last few years as an anchor on CTV National News.
"Women with grey hair are being edged out of the workplace," said the ad. "So Dove is going grey. Together we can support women aging beautifully on their own terms."
According to The Globe and Mail, after Michael Melling became head of CTV News, he asked who had given approval to “let Lisa’s hair go grey.” He later was the one to tell her that she would no longer be working with the company.
In the caption of Dove's post, they note that "aging is beautiful."
"We should all be able to do it on our own terms, and without any consequences," they said of the natural process.
"That’s why we’re going grey, and donating $100,000 to Catalyst – a Canadian nonprofit organization dedicated to helping build inclusive workplaces for all women."
To participate in the campaign, Dove is asking that people turn their profile picture to greyscale and tag #KeepTheGrey.
On Monday, August 15, LaFlamme broke the news of her ousting on her Twitter account.
"On June 29th, I was informed that Bell Media made a 'business decision' to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News. 35 years of service – of journalism – of work that I have dedicated my life to – over," she said.
On August 19, Bell Media released a statement regarding the situation and said that an internal workplace review of the newsroom would be conducted in the coming weeks.
"CTV regrets that the way in which the news of her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression about how CTV regards Lisa and her remarkable career."
Narcity Canada reached out to Bell Media and Dove Canada, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
