NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lisa laflamme

Lisa LaFlamme's Replacement Had His First Broadcast As Anchor & Acknowledged All Of The Drama

"We typically cover the news but lately we have become the subject of it."

Trending Staff Writer
Omar Sachedina in Washington, D.C. Right: Lisa LaFlamme.

Omar Sachedina in Washington, D.C. Right: Lisa LaFlamme.

@osachedina | Instagram, Lisa LaFlamme | Twitter

The replacement of former CTV news anchor Lisa LaFlamme just had his first broadcast and shared a message with viewers about all of the drama.

Omar Sachedina's first night as the national news anchor on Sunday, September 5, included a moment where he spoke directly to the camera to address the recent controversy that has plagued the station.

"We typically cover the news but lately we've become the subject of it," he began. "Over the past few weeks, Canadians have been having important discussions about ageism, sexism and racism."

Sachedina then said that the ability and willingness to have these conversations "is one of the hallmarks of this great country."

The new anchor explained that his family was welcomed into Canada after leaving Uganda and that his appearance on the national news "validates the promise of possibility."

After calling attention to the whole of the CTV News team, Sachedina addressed former anchor LaFlamme.

"It is important for me to mention the inspiration and mentor that Lisa LaFlamme has been to me over the years," he said. "Lisa, thank you for everything."

He then added, "Like many of you, I really wish Lisa's goodbye could have been from here."

Sachedina finished off his statement by promising that he and the CTV News team will work hard to "earn" the privilege of being beamed into the homes of Canadians across the country.

"That's my commitment to you and that is our commitment to you."

The message comes after the recent controversial firing of CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme on August 15.

The move stirred conversations about ageism and sexism in Canada and prompted several companies like Wendy's and Dove to come out in support of going grey.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...