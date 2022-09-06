Lisa LaFlamme's Replacement Had His First Broadcast As Anchor & Acknowledged All Of The Drama
"We typically cover the news but lately we have become the subject of it."
The replacement of former CTV news anchor Lisa LaFlamme just had his first broadcast and shared a message with viewers about all of the drama.
Omar Sachedina's first night as the national news anchor on Sunday, September 5, included a moment where he spoke directly to the camera to address the recent controversy that has plagued the station.
"We typically cover the news but lately we've become the subject of it," he began. "Over the past few weeks, Canadians have been having important discussions about ageism, sexism and racism."
Sachedina then said that the ability and willingness to have these conversations "is one of the hallmarks of this great country."
The new anchor explained that his family was welcomed into Canada after leaving Uganda and that his appearance on the national news "validates the promise of possibility."
After calling attention to the whole of the CTV News team, Sachedina addressed former anchor LaFlamme.
"It is important for me to mention the inspiration and mentor that Lisa LaFlamme has been to me over the years," he said. "Lisa, thank you for everything."
He then added, "Like many of you, I really wish Lisa's goodbye could have been from here."
Sachedina finished off his statement by promising that he and the CTV News team will work hard to "earn" the privilege of being beamed into the homes of Canadians across the country.
"That's my commitment to you and that is our commitment to you."
The message comes after the recent controversial firing of CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme on August 15.
The move stirred conversations about ageism and sexism in Canada and prompted several companies like Wendy's and Dove to come out in support of going grey.
