Lisa LaFlamme Is Returning To TV On A Different Network & She'll Be Covering The Queen's Death
She'll be doing daily reporting on the royals.
Former CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme is making a return to TV, but not on her old network.
According to a press release by Rogers, the recently ousted anchor will be doing "in-depth coverage" of Queen Elizabeth II's legacy from London, England for CityNews.
LaFlamme will cover everything related to the monarch's death including national events and ceremonies, the Queen's funeral and the transition of power to King Charles III.
"As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves," said LaFlamme in the release.
As a special correspondent with CityNews, she will be providing audiences with daily updates and reporting on TV and radio newscasts.
She'll also make appearances on Breakfast Television to share the latest royal news.
The full scope of LaFlamme's new reporting will be available on CityNews radio and TV outlets, CityNews.ca and CityNews 24/7, Citytv's video streaming service.
This change of professional scenery comes after LaFlamme was unceremoniously fired from her position as the national news anchor with CTV in August.
The sudden parting was called a "business decision" by Bell Media, the owners of CTV, something that LaFlamme said had left her "blindsided."
It has prompted discussions around ageism and sexism with some brands, like Dove and Wendy's, coming out in support of LaFlamme.
The controversy even prompted her replacement, Omar Sachedina, to address the drama on his first broadcast, where he stated he wished her departure from the news channel could have been different.