Lisa LaFlamme's Replacement Has Already Been Announced & Here's What He's Said So Far
A tweet about his new role received some negative attention.
After the bombshell announcement that Lisa LaFlamme will no longer be working with CTV National News, her replacement has been confirmed by the network.
Omar Sachedina, currently working as the National Affairs Correspondent for CTV News, will be taking over her role.
In a statement put out soon after LaFlamme opened up about her departure, CTV stated that Sachedina would be beginning his new role as of September 5, 2022.
Described as "an award-winning veteran journalist with more than 15 years of experience covering many of the world’s most significant breaking news stories on the ground," Sachedina has reported on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the 75th D-Day Anniversary in Normandy, France, natural disasters in Haiti and Indonesia, among other stories.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Sachedina said that he is "honoured to be following the footsteps of Lisa LaFlamme."
The tweet has received thousands of responses already, and his comment has had a mixed reaction from Canadians, with some criticizing the timing of his post.
One commenter told him to "Read the room buddy," while another said, "Congratulations, Omar. But maybe wait a few hours at least, to give your predecessor the spotlight?"
Another added, "Timing is a bit off on this buddy. Do better."
A comment that said "Always leave room for people to get off the elevator before you get on yourself" received over 1,700 likes.
Other Twitter users respectfully congratulated Sachedina on his new role, although, one individual said they "needed a minute" to process all of the information.
Somebody else made the point that Sachedina was likely not involved in the drama around LaFlamme's exit from CTV National News and that he may have been required by the company to make the announcement when he did.
\u201c@omarsachedina Congratulations, Omar. But maybe wait a few hours at least, to give your predecessor the spotlight? Jeeze.\u201d— Omar Sachedina (@Omar Sachedina) 1660589507
The reason his tweet may have ruffled feathers is because LaFlamme made it clear that she was leaving CTV National news in a manner that was "not her choice."
"On June 29th, I was informed that Bell Media made a 'business decision' to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News," she said in a video posted on her social media on Monday.
She described feeling "shocked and saddened" by Bell Media's decision but praised her colleagues and audiences.
"I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you, to my incredible colleagues for their unwavering support, my dear friends and my loving family," she said.
Her video sharing details about what happened has received over 3.3 million views as of Tuesday.
