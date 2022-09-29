This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay 5K To Pregnant Women & There Are Other Diverse Calls Too
Dove is seeking out the real ones with no on-camera experience.
Are you a visibly pregnant person? Well, then, this Toronto casting call comes knocking right on your door.
The advertisers, who have also sent out additional casting calls, are looking for other female candidates to become part of a Dove campaign. This includes mature women (50 to 80-plus years) and those who have recently undergone surgery or have skin conditions. The campaign is offering $5,000 to anyone selected.
"For those interested, it's best to submit asap or by October 7 for best chances, but we are still accepting submission after this date as well," the Milo Casting agency told Narcity.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to share images or videos of themselves that chronicle their pregnancy, recovery, or acceptance journey.
"Those who are still currently pregnant but are due prior to October 1, 2022, are encouraged to submit," it adds.
It's worth noting that Dove is not seeking out actors or models for the project and is encouraging those with no professional experience in front of a camera to apply.
If interested, you'll need to submit the following:
- Name, age, ethnic background, and location
- Your vaccination status, due date, or specifics about when and where you gave birth
- Several images of yourself
- A self-recorded video to introduce yourself and share your story
You must also be available to attend a virtual audition between October 11 and October 20. The project doesn't have an official shoot date. However, it plans to go on the floor sometime next month.
Dove Campaign
Salary: $5,000
Company: Milo Casting
Who Should Apply: Women who are pregnant/women in postpartum/women experiencing skin conditions/mature women aged 50 to 80-plus years
