These 3 Ontario Counties Want To Pay You Up To $18K In Rent Just To Live There For A Year
Here's how to apply.👇
If you're looking for a new place to live that's surrounded by outdoor activities but is still within arms reach of a major city, then listen up.
The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SDG) are looking for that "special someone" to come live with them for 12 straight months — and they will pay you $1,500 a month to do so (that's $18,000 for the whole year).
Tara Kirkpatrick, the manager of economic development for SDG Counties told Narcity that they strategically chose that number for the Date My County contest.
"So, you can get an apartment typically for about $1,500 a month, that should be a standard rate here for like a nice apartment," Kirkpatrick said.
"But, $1,500 a month will also pretty much cover a mortgage on a $400,000 home."
That being said, applicants aren't limited to just renting an apartment or buying a house.
"We're not concerned about how they stay here. They can stay here at an AirBnB that changes every two months," Kirkpatrick said. "They can go from BB to AirBnB to hotel to an apartment later on, as long as they can submit receipts for the month, then we will pay the $1,500 directly to them."
According to Kirkpatrick, there is also a ton to do and see in SDG Counties, as they're right by the St. Lawrence River and have "great cycling trails." She also said that the area is in a great location, as it's just an hour's drive away from Montreal and Ottawa (which could be great if you're looking to commute).
So, if you're wondering how to apply — it's pretty straightforward.
All you have to do is send in a 50-word essay and a one-minute long video online on why you think you should be the one to get paid to live there.
"We want somebody who's going to be excited to be here and love it as much as we do, and kind of share that with the world," Kirkpatrick said.
Who is eligible?
To qualify, you need to be Canadian, live outside of the City of Cornwall and the SDG Counties, and be at least 18 years old. Plus, you'll have to be able to live in the area for 12 consecutive months, anytime between November 2022 to January 2024.
You also have to be willing to take part in some media campaigns about the contest because after all, the winning applicant will be asked to write at least two blog posts each month about what it's like living in SDG Counties.
Applications will be accepted up until November 1 at 12 p.m. EST, and Kirkpatrick anticipates that they will announce the winner sometime around this coming Christmas (though it'll depend on how many people apply!).
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.