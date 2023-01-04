7 Places In North America & Europe That Will Pay Canadians To Live There
Get paid to live in Italy? Yes please! 🤩
If you're looking to make a move in 2023 and need a bit of a push, look no further! There are places that will actually pay Canadians to live there, including dreamy European regions and mountain towns.
Tons of states, provinces and cities around the world offer financial rebates and cash for people to move to and live there, hoping to incentivize travellers to lay down some roots.
Sound like a dream come true? From charming seaside towns in Italy to the vast natural landscape of New England, here are seven places that will pay you to live there.
Alaska
Details: The U.S. state of Alaska is one of the best places in the world to view the northern lights and offers breathtaking natural beauty.
It's also where you'll have some of the best opportunities to see wildlife like bears, wolves, moose, orcas, gray whales and other rare creatures.
As a further incentive to live here, the oil-producing state pays Alaskans an annual dividend meant to benefit current and future generations.
In 2022, the Permanent Fund Dividend was a not-too-shabby payment of US$3,284. The dividends are sent to every resident who lived in the state the entire calendar year preceding when they applied for a PFD, including children.
Albien, Switzerland
Details: Since 2018, the southern Switzerland village of Albien has tried to attract new residents by offering a housing grant of 25,000 Swiss francs (about CA$36,300) for each person under the age of 45.
According to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, those who move there can get an additional 10,000 Swiss francs for each child they bring with them.
There are requirements, including that the money must be used towards the cost of building, renovating or purchasing a property worth at least 200,000 francs (about CA$290,433) and that residents must remain in the village for 10 years.
Vermont
Details: Vermont is a state in New England where you can find vast forests and nature, incredible hiking opportunities and some of the best skiing in North America.
The state offers a Worker Relocation Incentive Program which offers reimbursement grants of up to US$7,500 for moving there.
To be eligible, you must move to Vermont and either become a full-time employee for a Vermont employer at a location in the state, or be employed by an out-of-state employer and work remotely from a home office or coworking space in Vermont.
In both cases, you must be making at least the liveable wage in Vermont, which is currently US$13.39 per hour, in addition to some other basic requirements.
Saskatchewan
Details: You don't have to go far to take advantage of relocation offers!
Saskatchewan provides the opportunity for unique wildlife and nature experiences and offers both current residents and those moving to the province an incentive to live (or stay) there.
Saskatchewan's Graduate Retention Program rewards graduates living in the province with a rebate of up to $20,000 for tuition.
Under the program, a four-year undergraduate degree is eligible for a rebate of up to the maximum $20,000, while one, two, and three-year programs, certificates and diplomas also qualify for a smaller rebate.
To be eligible for the money, you must have graduated from an approved post-secondary program and must apply within seven years of your graduation. You must also already live in Saskatchewan or be moving to the province.
New Haven
Details: New Haven, Connecticut, another charming New England city, is probably most known for being home to the Ivy League school Yale University.
The city offers incentives for people to move there and buy a home, with up to $10,000 available as an interest-free, forgivable loan.
According to the city, the loan is forgiven at a rate of 20% per year. At the end of the five-year loan period, the loan is fully forgiven.
Pressice, Italy
Details: Presicce is a town in southern Italy that has been called one of the country's "most beautiful villages" and is home to incredible baroque architecture.
The town, which is located in Puglia, will pay you 30,000 euros (about CA$42,900) to purchase a home and live there permanently, according to CNN.
Other incentives are also available. According to TimeOut, Presicce is offering parents in the region 1,000 euros (about CA$1,400) per newborn baby.
Sardinia, Italy
Details: Sardinia is a beautiful Mediterranean island with sandy beaches and unique ruins, and is Italy's second-largest island behind Sicily.
The government of Sardinia is offering up to 15,000 euros (about CA$21,400) for people who move to one of the island's many towns and villages in an effort to combat depopulation.
There are some stipulations, however. For one, you'll have to move to a Sardinian town with a population of fewer than 3,000 residents.
The money must also go towards renovating a home, Forbes reports, that you'll live in full time.
You'll also need to register your residence within 18 months.
Here's to your new home, sweet home!