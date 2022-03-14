This Region In Italy Will Pay You $2,000 To Get Married There & Rome Is Included
Planning a 2022 destination wedding?
Planning a wedding can be a full-time job, but if you want to get hitched in Italy, it doesn't have to be.
You can get €2,000 to put toward your wedding expenses if you get married in Italy's Lazio region this year, under a new government promotion called "Nel Lazio Con Amore," which means "In Lazio with love."
That's enough to cover a wedding planner at the very least, or some of the high costs that come with tying the knot in a big celebration.
And the best part? Lazio includes Rome, so you could get your wedding photos done at the Trevi Fountain or the Spanish Steps.
The promotion is available for Italian couple and foreigners, and you must book and hold the wedding this year to be eligible. You also must agree to purchase items for the wedding from local businesses in the Lazio region.
Scegli il Lazio per il tuo giorno speciale! 2.000 euro di rimborso per il tuo matrimonio o per la tua unione civile.\nScopri di pi\u00f9 su http://www.regione.lazio.it/nellazioconamore\u00a0\u2026\n\n#nellazioconamorepic.twitter.com/451Fn12MmD— Regione Lazio (@Regione Lazio) 1646058358
Couples can request to be reimbursed for up to five expenses incurred for the wedding. That can include things like flowers, catering, wedding planning, photography services, the venue or the honeymoon stay among other things.
The Lazio region launched the promotion in an effort to boost local businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. It's a much-needed boost for the region after wedding cancellations spiked during the pandemic, Timeout reports.
The government is pledging to contribute a maximum of €10 million to the program, and couples are urged to apply soon, since there is a limited amount time and money.
"With 10 million euros we help couples and support companies from the wedding supply chain, particularly affected by the crisis," says a promotion on the Lazio region's official website.
So if you're looking to book a foreign wedding this year and you haven't picked a spot yet, head over to the 'Lazio in Love' website to apply.