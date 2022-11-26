This Italian Town Will Pay You $30K To Move There & There Are Other Perks As Well
Hope you like doing renos!
If you've ever dreamt of moving to Italy, a new offer may have you relocating sooner than expected.
A town in southern Italy has been dealing with a dwindling population so it's come up with a creative way to attract more people to live there, and it involves a cash incentive.
The town of Presicce, which is located in Puglia, will pay you €30,000 (around US$30,000) to purchase a home and live there permanently, according to CNN.
It's part of an initiative called “Welcome to Presicce-Acquarica."
According to Forbes, Presicce-Acquarica is technically the two towns of Presicce and Acquarica del Capo that were merged into one municipality.
The outlet says the region in southern Italy has been named one of the country's "most beautiful villages" for its incredible baroque architecture and "grand palazzi of historic nobility."
Around 30% of the town’s housing is eligible for the initiative, as reported by Forbes.
The website Idealista currently has 75 houses and flats listed for sale in Presicce. We found an older home listed for €38,000 (US$39,500) and what looks like a newly-renovated villa listed for €198,000 (US$206,000).
While the architecture is beautiful, it's also been around for a long time which means you would be facing a renovation project if you decide to take the offer.
"There are many empty homes in the historical center built before 1991, which we would like to see alive again with new residents," local councillor Alfredo Palese toldCNN.
"It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture, and art are slowly emptying."
According to Time Out, the town of Presicce-Acquarica currently has an estimated 10,500 residents and the town is reportedly offering other repopulation incentives as well.
The outlet says the town is currently paying parents in the region €1,000 (around US$1,050) per newborn baby.
This isn't the first time an Italian town has launched a program to entice people to move to the country.
In September, the Mediterranean island of Sardinia launched a program that would pay people €15,000 (US$15,600) to live there.
Other towns are trying to get more tourists to visit.
In October, the town of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, which is in the northeast part of the country, announced it was offering to cover the cost of a train ride to promote sustainable travel.
The deal also offers an FVGcard, which will grant you free or reduced prices for theme parks, cruises, monuments, guided tours and more.
That offer runs until May 2023.
So if you're looking for a hand with moving to Italy, it seems like you've got a few options!
