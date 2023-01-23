7 Places In The US That Will Pay Canadians Up To $16K To Move & Work There
If you're thinking of making a change this year, keep these places in mind!
If you're thinking of relocating, there are many places south of the border that will actually pay you to move and live there.
Canadians looking to take advantage of remote work, in particular, can find tons of incentives available to live and work in the U.S.
If living and working surrounded by lush green valleys, white-sand beaches and incredible wildlife sounds like a dream come true, the lifestyle might just be for you.
Some places are willing to pay up to US$12,000 (about CA$16,070) for people to move there.
Here are seven U.S. states that will pay people to live there, and how Canadians can get in on the incentives.
Rochester
Details: This city in the state of New York is offering an incentive for remote workers who make the move there.
Greater ROC Remote is offering a relocation incentive of US$10,000 (about CA$13,300) with up to US$9,000 also available as a homebuyer incentive, to full-time remote workers looking for a change of pace.
To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and currently live 300+ miles (482+ kilometres) from Rochester, and be able to move to the city within six months.
Additionally, applicants need to be able to work in the U.S.
Tulsa
Details: Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been called the "world's largest small town," with draws including a vibrant music scene, highly-praised restaurants and a tight-knit community.
The city currently has a remote workers program that will pay people to work from Tulsa.
Tulsa Remote offers those who move to the city US$10,000 cash, a free space at one of the city's top coworking sites, and a prime apartment location "centered around [its] thriving remote community."
To be eligible, applicants must be able to move to Tulsa within the next 12 months, be at least 18 years old, and be either self-employed or employed full-time outside of the U.S.
Alabama
Details: The Shoals area of Alabama is looking for remote workers to live and work in the community.
The Shoals Area includes the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
Among some of the draws of the region are its proximity to Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, and beautiful white-sand beaches.
The Remote Shoals program is offering US$10,000 as well as a low cost of living and friendly community to applicants who make more than US$52,000 a year working remotely and can move to the area within six months of being selected.
Those who apply must be at least 18 years old and also need to be eligible to work in the U.S.
Alaska
Details: Alaska is one of the best places in the world to see the northern lights and is also where you'll have some of the best opportunities to see wildlife like bears, wolves and moose.
As a further incentive to live here, the oil-producing state pays Alaskans an annual dividend meant to benefit current and future generations.
In 2022, the Permanent Fund Dividend was US$3,284 (or about CA$4,397). The dividends are sent to every resident who lived in the state the entire calendar year preceding when they applied for a PFD, including children.
Vermont
Details: Vermont is a state in New England where you can find vast forests and nature, incredible hiking opportunities and some of the best skiing in North America.
The state offers a Worker Relocation Incentive Program which offers reimbursement grants of up to US$7,500 (about CA$10,000) for moving there.
To be eligible, you must move to Vermont and either become a full-time employee for a Vermont employer at a location in the state, or be employed by an out-of-state employer and work remotely from a home office or coworking space in Vermont.
In all cases, you must be making at least the liveable wage in Vermont, which is currently US$13.39 per hour, in addition to some other basic requirements.
New Haven
Details: The New England city of New Haven, Connecticut, is probably most known for being home to the Ivy League school Yale University.
The city offers incentives for people to move there and buy a home, with up to US$10,000 available as an interest-free, forgivable loan.
According to the city, the loan is forgiven at a rate of 20% per year. At the end of the five-year loan period, the loan is fully forgiven.
West Virginia
Details: The eastern U.S. state of West Virginia is offering an incentive for remote workers to live in "almost Heaven."
Ascend West Virginia is offering US$12,000 to people who relocate to the state, provided that they can work remotely in West Virginia with a company that is outside of the state.
Applicants are only required to live in the state for two years; over the course of the first year, the state will pay US$10,000 in monthly installments to those in the program.
An additional US$2,000 will be paid for the second year in the state.
In terms of eligibility, applicants must be at least 18 years old and either have a remote job, be able to transition to remote work, or be self-employed outside of West Virginia.
Canadians will also need a green card to live and work in the state.
Here's to your new adventure!