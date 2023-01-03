VIA Rail Is Hiring Remote Workers Right Now & You Can Make Over $25 Per Hour At Home
Work for VIA Rail... without the commute!
If you want to spend a little more time at home in 2023, how about a new job where you can work remotely?
Right now, VIA Rail is hiring for remote roles in Canada, and you could earn over $25 per hour without even opening your front door.
The Canadian Crown corporation currently has openings for several jobs — remote and in person — including telephone sales agents, station service attendants and on-train service attendants, with salaries starting at $25.27 for work-from-home positions.
If you're looking for something you can do from the comfort of your own home, the company has multiple teleworking positions available in Montreal, Quebec, and Moncton, New Brunswick.
According to the job listings, telephone sales agents are required to support customers as they purchase tickets, request information and plan trips. They are also expected to recommend and sell travel solutions based on each customer's needs.
"People with call centre experience related to sales for the tourism, hospitality or airline industry are encouraged to apply!" the listing reads.
In addition to the competitive salary, the company promises medical and dental coverage, as well as life insurance after 126 days of work. Teleworking is also listed as a benefit.
While the Montreal position is fully remote, successful candidates will have to attend seven weeks of training in person at a nearby location before obtaining the role.
For the opportunities in both Moncton and Montreal, candidates must be fully bilingual and be able to write and speak fluently in English and French.
They must also have a high school diploma, at least one year of customer service experience, and computer and internet search skills.
If you're located outside of these areas, VIA Rail also has opportunities available in Toronto, Vancouver and Mission, B.C.
Roles range from electrician and on-train service attendant to customer control centre senior manager and customer experience manager.
On-train service attendants in Montreal and Toronto can earn up to $26.26 per hour without any specific role experience, while station service attendants can make up to $29.26 without a specific post-secondary education.
Qualified mechanics and electricians can make up to $41.45 per hour, plus extra for working evenings, nights and overtime.
VIA Rail jobs
Salary: From $25.27 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you love to travel and want to support others on their own journeys, a job with VIA Rail could be ideal for you.
With a range of roles currently up for grabs — from work-from-home jobs to electricians and on-train attendants — there are opportunities that suit a variety of skills and levels of experience.
What are the most in-demand skills for jobs?
If you are looking for a new job in 2023, a recent ranking of the most in-demand skills found that experience in customer service, sales and accounting, among others, make a candidate's resume the most attractive.
Good luck, job hunters!
