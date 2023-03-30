ontario jobs

VIA Rail Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Toronto & You Can Make Up To $100K

Calling all train lovers!

Toronto Staff Writer
Two Via Rail trains. Right: Via Rail workers.

Two Via Rail trains. Right: Via Rail workers

@viarailcanada | Instagram

VIA Rail Canada is currently seeking applicants for a variety of well-paying jobs in Ontario.

The positions have salaries that range from $53,000 and $133,056 and cater to various different skill sets.

It's also worth noting that VIA Rail was voted one of Canada's best employers for 2023.

The company was included on Forbes' "Canada's Best Employers" list thanks to its favourable work atmosphere, opportunities for advancement, and emphasis on maintaining a balance between work and personal life.

Anyone interested in applying to VIA Rail Canada can explore some of their career options by taking a look at the open positions below.

Senior Project Manager

Salary: $102,816 to $133,056

Department: Project Management

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have an Engineering degree or educational background in a field related to the position and 10 to 55 years of relevant experience.

Apply Here

Regional Administrative Assistant

Salary: $53,464 to $69,189

Department: Administrative Support

Who Should Apply: Candidates must possess a diploma in Administration and have at least 3 to 5 years of experience working as an administrative assistant.

Apply Here

On Train Service Attendant

Salary: $26.28 an hour

Department: Customer Service

Who Should Apply: Individuals applying for this position should have the following:

  • Proficiency in both English and French
  • A high school diploma
  • A minimum of one year of customer service experience.

Apply Here

Manager, Customer Experience

Salary: $79,169 to $102,454 a year

Department: Customer Service

Who Should Apply: A degree in management or a related field from a university or college is required for this positions

Candidates should also have at least five years of experience in a supervisory position in customer service, preferably within a unionized setting.

Apply Here

Station Service Attendant 

Salary: $29.26 an hour

Department: Customer Service

Who Should Apply: Applicants must have a high school diploma and the ability to "communicate with a smile both in English and French."

You'll also need at least one year of customer service experience.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...