VIA Rail Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Toronto & You Can Make Up To $100K
Calling all train lovers!
VIA Rail Canada is currently seeking applicants for a variety of well-paying jobs in Ontario.
The positions have salaries that range from $53,000 and $133,056 and cater to various different skill sets.
It's also worth noting that VIA Rail was voted one of Canada's best employers for 2023.
The company was included on Forbes' "Canada's Best Employers" list thanks to its favourable work atmosphere, opportunities for advancement, and emphasis on maintaining a balance between work and personal life.
Anyone interested in applying to VIA Rail Canada can explore some of their career options by taking a look at the open positions below.
Senior Project Manager
Salary: $102,816 to $133,056
Department: Project Management
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have an Engineering degree or educational background in a field related to the position and 10 to 55 years of relevant experience.
Regional Administrative Assistant
Salary: $53,464 to $69,189
Department: Administrative Support
Who Should Apply: Candidates must possess a diploma in Administration and have at least 3 to 5 years of experience working as an administrative assistant.
On Train Service Attendant
Salary: $26.28 an hour
Department: Customer Service
Who Should Apply: Individuals applying for this position should have the following:
- Proficiency in both English and French
- A high school diploma
- A minimum of one year of customer service experience.
Manager, Customer Experience
Salary: $79,169 to $102,454 a year
Department: Customer Service
Who Should Apply: A degree in management or a related field from a university or college is required for this positions
Candidates should also have at least five years of experience in a supervisory position in customer service, preferably within a unionized setting.
Station Service Attendant
Salary: $29.26 an hour
Department: Customer Service
Who Should Apply: Applicants must have a high school diploma and the ability to "communicate with a smile both in English and French."
You'll also need at least one year of customer service experience.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.