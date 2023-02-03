VIA Rail Is One Of Canada's Best Employers For 2023 & They're Hiring Across The Country
Some positions pay over $29 an hour!
If you're searching for a new job this year, how about at one of Canada's top companies?
VIA Rail was named one of Canada's best employers for 2023, and the company is currently hiring across the country, with some roles paying as much as $29 an hour.
The company was recognized by Forbes in its Canada's Best Employers list for its "positive work environment, potential for growth and work-life balance," according to a press release.
To create the list, Forbes analyzed and surveyed 2,900 different companies in Canada. VIA Rail, it says, is the top employer in the country "in the business of transporting people."
The transportation agency came in at number 115 on the list of 300 companies.
VIA Rail jobs
If working for one of the country's best companies sounds good to you, VIA Rail jobs are currently available in cities including Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Vancouver, and there's even remote work available.
According to the crown corporation, in addition to a competitive salary and a "generous" benefits package, VIA Rail also offers employees flexible options for hybrid remote work.
Some of the roles currently being hired for include station attendants, with part-time positions available in Montreal, Kingston and Ottawa.
Station attendants can make as much as $29.26 per hour with VIA Rail, and are responsible for things like verifying tickets, making announcements at the station, and assisting passengers.
Some of the full-time positions avilable include customer experience managers in Toronto and Vancouver and an operations manager in Winnipeg.
There are also information and communications positions being hired for, as well as locomotive engineers, who are responsible for operating trains carrying freight or passengers between stations across Canada.
While details aren't shared on the pay for full-time positions, VIA Rail says it offers a "highly competitive compensation program."
According to salaries on job platform Glassdoor, managers at VIA Rail can make as much as $122,000 per year, while train drivers can make $140,000.
Employees can also benefit from an "advantageous" pension plan, and train passes for themselves and their families.
If working with the railway company sounds like the ideal gig, you can view the full list of jobs and submit your application on the VIA Rail careers website.
VIA Rail isn't the only top employer in the country that's currently hiring.
Air Canada, which was also named one of Canada's Best Employers for 2023 by Forbes, is currently hiring for tons of roles across the country, including airport jobs, flight attendant positions, and remote jobs, with tons of sweet travel perks available for employees.
Many other Canadian companies that were included in Forbes' list are also seeking new hires, with jobs available in the education sector, in the food service industry, and more.