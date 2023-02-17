WestJet Jobs Are Available In Canada Right Now & Employees Can Get Travel Perks Within Days
There's even remote work available! ✈️🤩
If you're looking for work right now, WestJet jobs are available in multiple locations in Canada, and employees get some serious travel perks right after starting.
WestJet careers are available in cities like Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver, and there's even the opportunity to work remotely from anywhere in the country.
If you've always wanted to travel the world and get paid to do it, working with the airline might be a great opportunity for you.
According to WestJet, employees can take advantage of perks like a WestJet savings plan, an employee profit-sharing plan and a "flexible" health and wellness benefit plan for both full-time and part-time employees that starts after 90 days with the company.
Staff can also benefit from many WestJet travel privileges that they can use for themselves and family members.
Within 10 days of working with the company, employees can fly anywhere WestJet flies on standby on an unlimited basis and pay zero dollars for the base fare.
Each employee also gets a number of standby "buddy" passes each year that they can gift to family and friends, as well as eight one-way 50% off confirmed flights.
After six months with WestJet, you can also fly with their partner airlines for a reduced rate.
Sound like the perfect gig? Here are six WestJet jobs currently available in Canada that you can apply for right now.
Analyst Revenue & Pricing
Location: Canada (remote)
Who Should Apply: The revenue analyst will play a part in developing and executing financial and strategic revenue initiatives to "enhance profitability," at WestJet.
Some of the duties of the role include assisting in implementing new business process changes and developing and communicating pricing strategies to other teams.
The candidate should have a bachelor's degree in business, math, statistics, engineering or computer science, as well as one to five years in an analytical role or a role involved in decision-making for a business in a fast-paced environment.
First Officer
Location: Vancouver, BC; Toronto, ON; Edmonton, Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: WestJet is hiring first officers, aka co-pilots, to work full-time from one of its bases in Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.
First officers generally act as second-in-command (after the pilot) on flights and assist with air travel.
The first officer will be responsible for things like ensuring the safety of passengers and flight crew and assisting the captain with all takeoff and flight procedures.
For this role, some of the things candidates need to have include a Canadian Airline Transport Pilot Licence, a number of hours of flight experience, and a valid Canadian passport.
Crew Scheduler
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: The crew scheduler would work from Calgary International Airport and be responsible for things like assigning crew members to flights.
Some of the duties of the role include ensuring the schedule changes follow Canadian aviation standards and meet other operating procedures.
Candidates should have at least an air of airline experience and strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, in addition to other requirements.
Cargo System Analyst
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: Working from Calgary International Airport, the cargo system analyst is responsible for overseeing WestJet's cargo systems.
Some of the duties of the position include carrying out regular checks on the airline's cargo systems and coordinating with WestJet IT teams and business units to resolve incidents.
Some of the requirements for the role include a diploma or degree in computer science or management information systems or equivalent experience, as well as a knowledge of workplace tools like Office 365 and MS Teams.
Manager - Development And Performance
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: The development and performance manager is responsible for "the delivery of all performance and support aspects" for WestJet cabin crew members, including career development, employee relations, and health and wellness programs.
Duties include providing career development guidance to employees, reviewing cabin crew member performance and providing feedback, and developing and supporting employee relations.
Qualifications for the role include at least two years of leadership experience and a degree or diploma in human resources, or equivalent experience.
Sales Manager - Cargo
Location: Toronto, ON/remote
Who Should Apply: The cargo sales manager is responsible for building strategic external and internal relationships with WestJet Cargo Canadian customers.
Some of the duties of the role include coordinating contracts, adjusting revenue budgets, and developing creative sales strategies and models.
While experience isn't required, WestJet says that five to 10 years of sales experience is preferred. Some requirements include experience with tools like MS Project, PowerPoint and Word Excel, as well as strong time management and communication skills.
Good luck!