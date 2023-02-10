700 Canada Post Jobs Are Available Across The Country & You Can Even Work From Home
You can make over $22 an hour! 📫
Attention, job seekers! Canada Post jobs are currently available across the country, and there's even the opportunity to work remotely.
Right now, Canada Post is hiring for tons of different positions in cities like Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton, and many roles don't require a degree.
In fact, the crown corporation currently has over 700 positions available all over Canada.
In terms of what employees can get, Canada Post says it offers staff members a "range of health coverage, disability, and personal leave benefits."
It also promises to create "a safe space for all [...] employees to bring their full selves to work."
As for pay, according to job platform Glassdoor, mail carriers at Canada Post make an average salary of $52,453 per year, while supervisors and managers make an average of $71,404 to $102,713 per year.
Is Canada Post a government job?
Canada Post is a Crown corporation that's owned by the federal government.
So, while you won't find Canada Post openings on the federal government's job board, positions with the company could be considered Government of Canada jobs.
Sound like a sweet gig? Here are a few Canada Post jobs you can apply for right now.
Letter Carrier
Location: Multiple locations
Salary: $22.24+ per hour
Who Should Apply: Canada Post is hiring letter carriers in several Canadian cities, including Kelowna, B.C., Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, and Moncton, New Brunswick.
Responsibilities of the role include sorting through and preparing deliveries, loading and driving a Canada Post vehicle, and delivering mail and packages.
While a degree of any kind isn't required for this role, candidates will need to have a G/Class 5 driving licence and a safe driving record.
Experience in customer service or making deliveries would be an asset.
Officer, Planning and Projects
Location: Ottawa, ON/remote
Who Should Apply: This role is responsible for providing assistance to Canada Post directors and managers on things like operational plans, budgets and project plans.
Qualifications include post-secondary education in things like communications or business, or an equivalent amount of experience and training.
Candidates will also need one to three years of experience in managing departmental finances and communication and content management.
The role is based in Ottawa, however, Canada Post says remote work is also an option.
Manager, Benefits Policy
Location: Ottawa, ON, Montreal, QC, Great Toronto Area, ON/remote
Who Should Apply: This position is responsible for leading the development of employee and retiree benefit policies, systems and standards.
Some of the duties of the role include managing benefit plans to ensure that terms of service agreements are being met, making presentations to senior management, and resolving benefit-related issues and problems.
Candidates should have completed post-secondary education or have a combination of equivalent professional experience and training.
They'll also need to have computer skills (including skills with Microsoft Office), leadership skills, and strong oral and written communication skills.
Officer, Resource Optimization
Location: Toronto, ON
Salary: Staring at $50,749
Who Should Apply: This role is responsible for things such as preparing shift schedules, contributing to budgeting processes, and supporting operations.
A post-secondary degree is required for this role, along with at least three years of related work experience.
Candidates should also be proficient in Microsoft Office and possess effective communication and interpersonal skills.
Clerk, Order To Cash
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: This role will provide administrative support, doing things such as preparing mail, entering data, and providing receptionist services within Customer Service.
Other duties include maintaining data and records, providing customer refunds, and ensuring information is properly recorded.
A high school diploma or GED is required for this role, as is experience in customer service and experience providing general administration support.
Candidates must also be able to type 30 words per minute and be able to maintain a filing system.
Post Office Assistant
Location: Whistler, B.C.
Salary: $23.99 per hour
Who Should Apply: Duties of this part-time role in B.C. include sorting, distributing and processing mail, selling postal products and assisting customers with information and forms.
A high school diploma is required for the role, in addition to experience interacting with the public (in retail or a customer service role, for example).
Best of luck!
