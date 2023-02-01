Government Of Canada Jobs In Communications Are Open & You Can Make Almost $100,000
The federal government is looking to hire people across the country.
There are government of Canada jobs available across the country in communications and you could make almost $100,000 if you get hired!
Canadian Heritage, the federal department responsible for supporting Canada's culture, is looking for people who want careers in communications to work as Communications Officers and Communications Advisors.
These jobs are open in various locations all over Canada and employees are able to work from home, with flexible work arrangements possible when offices open.
\u201c.@CdnHeritage is looking for talented communicators across Canada. \n\nIf you thrive in a creative environment, look no further! \n\nApply today!\nhttps://t.co/0GSlpEjVVA\u201d— GC Jobs (@GC Jobs) 1675193423
Salaries for the positions with Canadian Heritage range from $61,152 a year all the way to $92,412 a year.
Regional Junior Communications Officers make $61,152 to $65,887, Regional Communications Officers earn $71,599 to $77,368 and Regional Communications Advisors get $85,476 to $92,412.
The education requirement for these communications jobs is a degree from a post-secondary institution or a combination of education, training and/or experience.
To get hired as a Regional Junior Communications Officer, you need experience writing and editing products or briefing materials, conducting research, providing recommendations, and responding to requests for information.
Regional Communications Officers need experience researching, writing and editing news releases, backgrounders, fact sheets, speeches, articles, social media content or promotional material, and experience planning public events.
For the Regional Communications Advisor position, experience writing communications, coordinating communications activities, providing communications services to clients, and providing strategic advice is required.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs is March 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Communications Officers and Advisors
Salary: $61,152 to $92,412
Company: Canadian Heritage
Who Should Apply: Someone who wants a career in communications and has a degree from a post-secondary school along with experience writing communications like briefings and social media content, conducting research, and giving recommendations.
What government of Canada jobs are available?
