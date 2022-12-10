7 Government Of Canada Jobs You Can Apply For Right Now With Salaries Over $100,000
There are so many government of Canada jobs available right now and the positions pay more than $100,000!
You can find jobs with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and more federal government agencies or departments.
Positions are located all over the country, including in Vancouver, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.
All of the jobs have salaries that range over $100,000 and some of the highest-paying positions offer between $117,034 and $150,842.
Some of the positions require you to have a university degree but a few only need a high school diploma and some don't require any education at all!
Here are seven government of Canada jobs that you can apply for now that have salaries ranging over $100,000.
Information Management/Information Technology professionals
Salary: $60,696 to $150,842
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: Someone who graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
Since there are multiple levels for this position, there are various experience requirements including experience working in IM/IT, experience supporting multiple operational IM/IT projects, and experience leading or managing IM/IT strategies, projects, products or services.
The closing date for the job is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Special Advisor, Human Resources
Salary: $85,233 to $116,399
Company: Office of the Auditor General
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, public or business administration, organizational development, or in any other relevant field.
Experience in organizational design and classification, diversity and inclusion and employment equity, HR systems, professional development, performance management, labour relations, compensation and benefits, or occupational health and safety is required.
Applicants must also have advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams.
The closing date for this Ottawa-based position is January 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Cyber Security Practitioners
Salary: $91,585 to $124,208
Company: Communications Security Establishment
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a university degree in a field related to the position, a college diploma in a field related to the position or an acceptable combination of education and experience relevant to the position.
Experience designing, creating, testing or deploying IT security solutions, experience designing, analyzing, planning, developing or implementing IT programs, projects or technical systems, and experience providing advice and recommendations to clients, peers or management in IT is required.
The last day to apply for this Ottawa-based job is January 22, 2023.
Technical Advisor
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree in computer science, electrical engineering, electronics, network security, telecommunications or engineering and three years of experience.
Alternatively, you can have a technologist diploma or professional technologist designation and four years of experience, a college diploma and six years of experience or a secondary school diploma and seven years of experience.
Since there are different streams for this position, there are various experience requirements.
The closing date for the Technical Advisor job in Ottawa is December 28, 2022.
Auditors
Salary: $99,566 to $120,908
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or has a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.
Also, experience conducting or managing audits, preparing corporate tax returns, preparing financial statements for large corporations, conducting or managing forensic accounting or auditing, or conducting or managing criminal investigations is required.
The closing date for this Ontario-based job is December 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Consultant, Innovation and Change
Salary: $117,034
Company: canada mortgage and housing corporation
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree in business administration, commerce or a related field.
Applicants need experience managing complex transformation efforts and leading others through change or experience managing larger teams to deliver complex projects.
Also, a background in processes, controls and systems, time management skills, experience in building strategic partnerships and the ability to create, design and implement transformation solutions is required.
Positions are open in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree and experience working in a team environment, using computer applications, tools and social media apps and researching, analyzing and writing reports.
Being proficient in either French or English, as well as Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish is required.
The last day to apply for the job located in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax is December 30, 2022.
