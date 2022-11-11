CRA Jobs For Auditors Are Available In Canada & You Don't Need Any Experience To Get Hired
You can make almost $90,000 a year! 🤑
There are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs available right now across the country and you don't need any experience to get hired!
With these government of Canada jobs, you would work as a tax auditor which means you'd conduct income tax audits or excise tax audits to ensure compliance with laws governed by the CRA.
The government agency is looking to hire people to work at various CRA locations and pools of eligible candidates will be made to staff positions all over the country.
It's possible for you to have a hybrid remote work schedule if you get this job.
The salary for the CRA auditor job ranges from $64,605 all the way to $84,590.
To get hired, you either need a degree from a post-secondary school with a specialization in accounting or the eligibility to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
Also, with this position, you don't need any experience to get hired!
The CRA offers employees all necessary work equipment, flexible schedules, vacation leave and other time off (including sick days), a health care plan (including medical, prescription drugs, vision care and dental care) and a pension plan.
If you want to submit an application, the closing date for this government of Canada job is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Auditor
Salary: $64,605 to $84,590
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a post-secondary degree with a specialization in accounting or who is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
