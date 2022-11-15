CSIS Jobs For Surveillance Officers Are Open & You Don't Need A University Degree To Get Hired
You can find Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs for Surveillance Officers all over Canada and it's not required that you have a university degree!
These government of Canada jobs in surveillance are available across the country in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal and Gatineau.
CSIS is the main intelligence organization in Canada so it investigates threats to national security, so Surveillance Officers need to be able to fit in, adapt quickly and manage a high level of stress.
The job duties include conducting discreet physical surveillance in a vehicle or on foot, researching and analyzing surveillance information, drafting reports, gathering detailed information and carrying out several tasks simultaneously.
Also, the salary ranges from $73,315 to $89,197 for this position!
To get hired, you either need a university degree or college diploma with two years of experience or a high school diploma with four years of experience.
It's required that you have experience working in a team environment along with a minimum of six years of safely driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions.
A valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is also needed, which is a G class in Ontario and a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.
The Surveillance Officer position requires shift work like weekends, some travel within the region and the successful completion of a three-month training course in Ottawa.
If you want to get the job, you must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance and the process involves a security interview, a polygraph and a background investigation.
CSIS said that you can't discuss your application with anyone besides your partner or close family members and even then, they also need to be discreet.
The closing date for this government of Canada job is January 31, 2023.
