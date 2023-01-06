CSIS Is Hiring Technology Professionals Across Canada & The Salary Is Almost $110,000
Positions are available in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. 🤑
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring technology professionals to work at locations across the country and the salary ranges to almost $110,000.
These government of Canada jobs are for Canadian citizens who can work in engineering, quality assurance, networking, development, communication, analysis, IT security, mechanical and electronics technologies, technologist, and technology and network streams.
As a technology professional, you'll support investigations of threats to the safety of Canadians by developing operating procedures, evaluating technical capabilities, assessing operational plans to identify risks, and providing technical advice.
The CSIS jobs are available in Burnaby, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
While most work has to be done in the office, a hybrid approach of in-office and remote work can happen when possible.
The salary for the technology professional positions ranges from $89,934 to $109,408.
You need to have graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another field relevant to the position.
If you have an undergraduate or master's degree, you also need three years of related experience in the streams.
If you have a technologist diploma or professional technologist equivalency designation, then you need four years of relevant experience.
Also, you need to be able to get an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance which involves a security interview, a polygraph and a background investigation that includes credit and financial verifications.
The closing date for the government of Canada job with CSIS is March 31, 2023.
