The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & Some Pay Up To $110K
There's something for everyone!
If you're looking for your next career move in 2023, there are a ton of Government of Canada jobs hiring in Alberta and you could earn triple figures.
In Alberta, there are jobs in anything from psychology to IT so there's likely to be something that matches your skills and experience. Best of all, these jobs will pay you the big bucks, with salaries starting from $80,000 and going right up to $110,000.
Here are just some of the government jobs you can apply for right now:
Manager, Payment & Settlement Operations
Salary: $88,505 to $110,630 a year
Location: Calgary
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in business, plenty of experience in the field and also the ability to speak English and French. You'd be part of a management team overseeing 40 specialists and carrying out banking activities on behalf of the government, other central banks and international organizations.
Division Operations Support Analyst
Salary: $85,476 to $92,412 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: This role is all about collecting and analyzing internal RCMP data to determine trends in crime, resourcing, economics and demographics in the area. You'll need a degree in sociology or psychology to apply.
Organizational Design & Classification Senior Advisor - Client Services
Salary: $80,270 to $92,439 a year
Location: Various
Who Should Apply: You would be working as part of the CRA to give expertise in organizational design to senior management and HR practitioners to help modernize the function. You'll need a degree or at least three years of experience in HR or a related field.
IT Technical Advisor or IT Team Lead
Salary: $88,683 to $110,182 a year
Location: Various
Who Should Apply: If you've got plenty of IT experience under your belt, you could apply for this role which involves working as part of the service delivery department which includes Service Canada, and the Labour Program.
Psychologist
Salary: $85,917 to $100,165 a year plus a terminable allowance of up to $12,000
Location: Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Cache and Innisfail
Who Should Apply: You would be working as part of the Correctional Service of Canada to help address the mental health needs of offenders and their reintegration into society. You'll need a master's degree in clinical, forensic or counselling psychology to apply.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in a related field can apply for this role which involves delivering of technical solutions for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. You would be providing technical advice in the planning and conducting of technical operations.