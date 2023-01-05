Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & Some Pay Up To $110K

There's something for everyone!

Calgary Staff Writer
If you're looking for your next career move in 2023, there are a ton of Government of Canada jobs hiring in Alberta and you could earn triple figures.

In Alberta, there are jobs in anything from psychology to IT so there's likely to be something that matches your skills and experience. Best of all, these jobs will pay you the big bucks, with salaries starting from $80,000 and going right up to $110,000.

Here are just some of the government jobs you can apply for right now:

Manager, Payment & Settlement Operations

Salary: $88,505 to $110,630 a year

Location: Calgary

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in business, plenty of experience in the field and also the ability to speak English and French. You'd be part of a management team overseeing 40 specialists and carrying out banking activities on behalf of the government, other central banks and international organizations.

Apply Here


Division Operations Support Analyst

Salary: $85,476 to $92,412 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: This role is all about collecting and analyzing internal RCMP data to determine trends in crime, resourcing, economics and demographics in the area. You'll need a degree in sociology or psychology to apply.

Apply Here


Organizational Design & Classification Senior Advisor - Client Services

Salary: $80,270 to $92,439 a year

Location: Various

Who Should Apply: You would be working as part of the CRA to give expertise in organizational design to senior management and HR practitioners to help modernize the function. You'll need a degree or at least three years of experience in HR or a related field.

Apply Here


IT Technical Advisor or IT Team Lead

Salary: $88,683 to $110,182 a year

Location: Various

Who Should Apply: If you've got plenty of IT experience under your belt, you could apply for this role which involves working as part of the service delivery department which includes Service Canada, and the Labour Program.

Apply Here


Psychologist

Salary: $85,917 to $100,165 a year plus a terminable allowance of up to $12,000

Location: Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Cache and Innisfail

Who Should Apply: You would be working as part of the Correctional Service of Canada to help address the mental health needs of offenders and their reintegration into society. You'll need a master's degree in clinical, forensic or counselling psychology to apply.

Apply Here


Technology Professionals, Operational Support

Salary: $89,934 to $109,408 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in a related field can apply for this role which involves delivering of technical solutions for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. You would be providing technical advice in the planning and conducting of technical operations.

Apply Here

