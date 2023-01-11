Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canada jobs

Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $76K

You could work in a national park! ⛰️

Calgary Staff Writer
Parks Canada sign. Right: An Alberta lake.

Parks Canada sign. Right: An Alberta lake.

Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime, Helena Bilkova | Dreamstime

If you're hoping to take the next step in your career, you could apply for a job with Parks Canada in Alberta and earn a pretty decent salary too.

Not only are these jobs spread across some of Alberta's most stunning national parks including Banff and Waterton Lakes, but you can also earn up to $76,000.

Here are some of the Parks Canada jobs you can apply for in Alberta right now and your office could be incredible mountain scenery.

Park Warden

Salary: $66,807 to $75,963 a year

Location: Various

Who Should Apply: If you've got previous law enforcement experience and are looking for a new challenge, you could join Parks Canada as a warden. You'll be focused on the protection of natural and cultural resources at national parks and educating the public.

Apply Here


Plumber

Salary: $32.91 to $35.77 an hour

Location: Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay Field Unit

Who Should Apply: You'll need to have at least five years as a qualified Red Seal Journeyman in plumbing to apply for this role. You'll be working in the stunning Rocky Mountains to maintain park facilities.

Apply Here


Human Resources

Salary: $56,796 to $111,435 a year

Location: Various

Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is hiring for a variety of virtual and flexible job opportunities in human resources with tons of different skill levels. To apply, you'll need to have knowledge of legislation, policies, trends and practices in HR.

Apply Here


Mechanic Supervisor

Salary: $32.80 to $35.64 an hour

Location: Lake Louise

Who Should Apply: You'd be working as part of the highways operation unit through Jasper, Banff, Lake Louise, Yoho, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier. You would be supervising a team to maintain, repair and modify heavy, medium and light-duty vehicles and off-road equipment.

Apply Here


Executive Assistant

Salary: $55,049 to $61,567 a year

Location: Waterton Lakes National Park

Who Should Apply: You'll be providing administrative support to management, preparing documents, and making meeting arrangements. While you don't need a degree to apply, experience in a similar role is key.


Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You

Loading...