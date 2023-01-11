Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $76K
You could work in a national park! ⛰️
If you're hoping to take the next step in your career, you could apply for a job with Parks Canada in Alberta and earn a pretty decent salary too.
Not only are these jobs spread across some of Alberta's most stunning national parks including Banff and Waterton Lakes, but you can also earn up to $76,000.
Here are some of the Parks Canada jobs you can apply for in Alberta right now and your office could be incredible mountain scenery.
Park Warden
Salary: $66,807 to $75,963 a year
Location: Various
Who Should Apply: If you've got previous law enforcement experience and are looking for a new challenge, you could join Parks Canada as a warden. You'll be focused on the protection of natural and cultural resources at national parks and educating the public.
Plumber
Salary: $32.91 to $35.77 an hour
Location: Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay Field Unit
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have at least five years as a qualified Red Seal Journeyman in plumbing to apply for this role. You'll be working in the stunning Rocky Mountains to maintain park facilities.
Human Resources
Salary: $56,796 to $111,435 a year
Location: Various
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is hiring for a variety of virtual and flexible job opportunities in human resources with tons of different skill levels. To apply, you'll need to have knowledge of legislation, policies, trends and practices in HR.
Mechanic Supervisor
Salary: $32.80 to $35.64 an hour
Location: Lake Louise
Who Should Apply: You'd be working as part of the highways operation unit through Jasper, Banff, Lake Louise, Yoho, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier. You would be supervising a team to maintain, repair and modify heavy, medium and light-duty vehicles and off-road equipment.
Executive Assistant
Salary: $55,049 to $61,567 a year
Location: Waterton Lakes National Park
Who Should Apply: You'll be providing administrative support to management, preparing documents, and making meeting arrangements. While you don't need a degree to apply, experience in a similar role is key.