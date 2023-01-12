Parks Canada Is Looking To Hire Summer Workers & The Pay Is Up To $30 An Hour
Working at a national park seems pretty nice! ⛰️🍁
Parks Canada wants to hire people for summer positions across the country and you could make up to $30 an hour!
With these government of Canada jobs, the federal agency that manages national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites is looking for students and temporary workers to support summer 2023 operations.
The hourly pay varies depending on the positions available through the Parks Canada Summer Entry Level Jobs Inventory.
For high school students, the salary starts at $16 an hour. Then, it's over $20 an hour for university students and up to $30 an hour for temporary workers.
These Parks Canada jobs include campground or gate attendants at national parks, heritage presenters or trail crew members at national historic sites, and resource conservation technicians at national marine conservation areas.
If you're not very outdoorsy, there are also office jobs like junior analysts, clerical assistants, and internet content and media officers.
You can apply to hundreds of job openings with this summer job inventory in less than 15 minutes online.
All you need to do is explain a bit about yourself (including your language proficiency and education), select up to 10 job types you're interested in, select up to five work locations and upload your resume.
Each year, Parks Canada hires more than 3,000 students and temporary workers for visitor services, marketing and communications, maintenance and facilities support, and office and administration support positions!
