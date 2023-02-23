canada jobs

Parks Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In BC & You Could Earn Over $100K

Get in touch with nature — and cash. ⛰️

Associate Editor, Vancouver
Emerald Lake Lodge at Yoho National Park, B.C. Right: Radium Hot Springs in B.C.

Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime, Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime

If you're tired of that office grind, why not change up your career and the scenery while you're at it? Parks Canada is hiring across beautiful B.C., which means you can get a breath of fresh air while getting paid.

Current job openings are located in Radium Hot Springs, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park — and the salary ain't bad either.

Here are five Parks Canada jobs that you can apply to in B.C. right now.

Lifeguard

Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour

Location: Radium Hot Springs, B.C.

Who Should Apply: If you're a bilingual lifeguard with a valid Canadian National Lifeguard Service (NLS) certification and supplementary First Aid training, apply to this position to spend your days hanging out (and helping people) by the pool in the Canadian Rockies.

Asset Support Technician

Salary: $57,924 to $70,474 per year

Location: Fort Langley National Historic Site, B.C.

Who Should Apply: Someone with experience managing maintenance or construction projects and relevant education.

This historic location is a pretty epic place to call your office, and this role involves ensuring that operations run safely and "visitors receive a high-quality experience."

Visitor Experience Product Development Officer

Salary: $71,820 to $77,608 per year

Location: Field or Radium Hot Springs, B.C.

Who Should Apply: This role will work as part of a team responsible for planning and coordinating visitor experience opportunities such as services, programs, facilities, recreational activities, trails and more.

You'll need a valid Class 5 driver's licence and a degree in a related field to apply.

Field Unit Superintendent

Salary: $121,550 to $142,982 per year

Location: Various locations

Who Should Apply: As the leader of a team, this role will basically be a protector of Canada's national treasures, managing a geographic group of national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas.

Being bilingual is imperative for this job,

Plumber

Salary: $32.91 to $35.77 per hour

Location: Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, B.C.

Who Should Apply: Someone with a Gasfitter Class B certificate and/or a Red Seal Plumber certification or provincial journeyman certificate in plumbing.

If you've got experience as a plumber and the idea of working in two national parks excites you, consider applying to this job.

Sierra Riley
Associate Editor, Vancouver
Sierra Riley is an Editor for the Studio department focused on sponsored content and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
