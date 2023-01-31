This BC Hot Spring Is Like A Secret Oasis In The Forest & Set Within The Rockies (PHOTOS)
It's the second largest hot spring in Canada.
Sometimes, only a B.C. Parks road trip and a Canadian hot spring can deliver the serious R&R you need. In northern B.C., the vibrant turquoise water at Liard River Hot Springs is nestled amidst a dreamy boreal forest, making for the ideal spot to unwind and connect with the land.
You can pay just $5 for entry, according to the B.C. Parks website or $10 for families.
Liard River is a long, long drive from Vancouver (around 21 hours). You can break that up by flying part of the way, but why not slow down by going on a multi-stop road trip through B.C. with your favourite people?
The attention economy can make it hard to take some time away from your phone to centre yourself, but it's hard to think of anything besides the present moment when you're in such a strikingly beautiful setting.
The B.C. Parks website says that the water temperatures range from 42°C to 52°C — kind of like a piping hot bath — so you can warm up in the winter or sweat it out in the summer (it's open all year).
Whatever time of year you go, you'll surely take in some incredible sights. You may even spot a moose feeding as well around the warm-water swamps.
To secure your spot, be sure to make a reservation beforehand.
Liard River Hot Springs
Price: $5 for a day per adult.
Address: 497 Alaska Hwy, Liard River, B.C.