A Moose Charged At A Dog Walker Near Red Deer & The Whole Thing Looked Terrifying (VIDEO)
Be careful on your dog walks!
Canada has some truly amazing wildlife, but you want to make sure you're seeing them at a safe distance.
A dog walker from Red Deer, Alberta, came face-to-face with one of Canada's largest animals after a moose charged at her dogs and the whole ordeal looked so scary.
TikTok user @taragilkie15posted a video captioned "hazards of walking your dogs at the local dog park in Canada." The incident happened when she was walking her two dogs at Three Mile Bend, an off-leash dog park in Red Deer.
In the video below, which also contains some foul language, you can see two dogs on the path a few metres ahead.
A moose can be seen charging out from the grass within seconds, with the dogs dodging around its feet. The woman can be heard screaming and swearing at the dogs to run away.
@taragilkie15
We are so lucky everyone is ok!! For the commentators…I would never allow my dogs this close to wildlife, had I of known she was there with two babies we would have turned around. #canadianhazards #reddeer #alberta #moose #threemilebend #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #canada #dogtok #dogmomlife
Luckily the moose quickly turned back and headed into the foliage.
The TikTok user said everyone involved, including the dogs, was OK after the ordeal. She believes the moose's response to the dogs passing by seemed to be because the moose had two babies with her. Moose are known to be very protective of their young.
"For the commentators… I would never allow my dogs this close to wildlife, had I known she was there with two babies we would have turned around," she explained in the caption.
Although no one was injured, the whole video is definitely a good reminder to take extra care when out in nature.