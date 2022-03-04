A TikToker Is Roasting Calgary In These Videos & They're Absolutely Brutal
Nobody is safe!
Ever wondered if everyone has the same opinions about your city as you do? TikToker ThatB0yytj has been roasting Calgary and some people can’t believe how accurate his posts are.
From comparing neighbourhoods to party guests to showing “dangerous” areas, nothing is safe.
In a viral post, ThatB0yytj decided what kind of party guests Calgarians from the northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast of the city would be.
From Trump supporters to frat boys, it’s safe to say no one in the city was left unscathed.
The outcome was pretty harsh, but luckily for ThatB0yytj, a lot of Calgarians agreed with his judgement. “Northwest and northeast were spot on,” a user said.
One user asked: “Someone save me from the southeast”. Another said: “S.W. is definitely accurate.”
Calgary residents from the inner city were just happy to not be called out. “Inner-city just vibing though,” one user joked.
In another video, ThatB0yytj comments on Calgary’s “most dangerous neighbourhoods”.
Some of Calgary’s wealthier areas including Roxboro and Elbow Park were highlighted.
One user responded: “Stay safe, they’ll teach you how to do taxes.”
“Forest Lawn and Bowness are typing…,” another added.
ThatB0yytj still shows his love for the city and its rival Edmonton also gets its fair share of jokes.