Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

A TikToker Is Roasting Calgary In These Videos & They're Absolutely Brutal

Nobody is safe!

TikToker ThatB0yytj sharing a video about Calgary.

TikToker ThatB0yytj sharing a video about Calgary.

ThatB0yytj | TikTok

Ever wondered if everyone has the same opinions about your city as you do? TikToker ThatB0yytj has been roasting Calgary and some people can’t believe how accurate his posts are.

From comparing neighbourhoods to party guests to showing “dangerous” areas, nothing is safe.

In a viral post, ThatB0yytj decided what kind of party guests Calgarians from the northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast of the city would be.

From Trump supporters to frat boys, it’s safe to say no one in the city was left unscathed.

@thatb0yytj

🤣🤣 #fyp #yyc #calgary #yyctiktok #calgaryevents #xyzbca #calgary🇨🇦 #alberta #viral #xyzbca #foryou #yyccalgary

The outcome was pretty harsh, but luckily for ThatB0yytj, a lot of Calgarians agreed with his judgement. “Northwest and northeast were spot on,” a user said.

One user asked: “Someone save me from the southeast”. Another said: “S.W. is definitely accurate.”

Calgary residents from the inner city were just happy to not be called out. “Inner-city just vibing though,” one user joked.

In another video, ThatB0yytj comments on Calgary’s “most dangerous neighbourhoods”.

Some of Calgary’s wealthier areas including Roxboro and Elbow Park were highlighted.

@thatb0yytj

stay safe yall 🙏🏽 #yyc #calgary #fyp #xyzbca #yyctiktok #viral #calgary_yyc #canada #crime #yycfinest

One user responded: “Stay safe, they’ll teach you how to do taxes.”

“Forest Lawn and Bowness are typing…,” another added.

@thatb0yytj

Bout to have fun with this sound 🤣 #fyp #calgary #yyc #xyzbca #MyStarbucksOrder #yyctiktok #foryou #yyccalgary #edmonton

ThatB0yytj still shows his love for the city and its rival Edmonton also gets its fair share of jokes.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...