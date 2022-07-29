Calgary Friends Used Scooters To Move A Couch Because Of 'A Lack Of Gas' (VIDEO)
They cruised through the city streets on this thing!
If you've ever felt the pain of moving, this one is for you! These Calgarians needed to move a couch and when faced with a lack of gas, they came up with a pretty genius way to do it using the city's e-scooters and they captured the whole thing on video.
In the video that was shared on Reddit, a group of friends are seen moving the couch by loading it onto the back of two e-scooters.
After that, there's a combination of Flintstones-style running to get the scooters moving down quiet Calgary streets. It definitely brings a whole new meaning to couch surfing.
The video really has to be seen to be believed.
Rylan Weselowski, one of the people behind the video, told Narcity the couch idea had been thought of with his friend, Vince.
"A lack of gas led us to open our phones and see our Bird apps just sitting there. From there, it was more of a mutual synchronized decision," he said.
While moving a couch this way probably isn't advisable, it definitely shows some creativity to combat high gas prices.
The video was shared on Reddit, and Calgarians were keen to applaud the group on their ingenuity.
One rightly compared the group's initial start on the scooters to the cartoon The Flintstones.
Others were quick to suggest other couch-scooter missions that could be carried out, like taking it to McDonald's.
The overwhelming response though was a lot of laughs and people saying the genius trick had made them proud to live in Calgary.