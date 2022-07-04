A TikToker In Alberta Had A Close Encounter With A Bear & It Stole His Jacket (VIDEO)
It got pretty scary!
Alberta has some beautiful hikes, but this TikTok video shows just how careful people need to be when it comes to wildlife. A hiker in the Rockies had a bear come a little too close for comfort and caught the whole thing on video.
The TikToker, named Paolo, told Narcity that he was initially closely following another group of hikers on a trail in Kananaskis when he got distracted and found himself alone.
That's when he came across a black bear and realized he didn't have bear spray with him.
"I created noise, I sang, and yelled 'go away bear,' but it didn't work," he said.
Paolo then tried to walk away, but the bear continued to follow him. He then stood behind a tree and decided to video the bear, which is when it stole his jacket.
@paolozee21
I survived my first close bear encounter without a bear sprat!! #bear #bearspray ##survivor
At one point, the bear was close enough to push Paolo.
While trying to distract the bear, Paolo said that he threw a protein bar and boiled eggs so he could try to make an escape, but the bear was still following him.
Eventually, Paolo found a group of around 20 hikers, and he was able to let them know about the approaching bear. Luckily the group had bear spray, and they managed to scare it off.
After the incident, Paolo continued hiking with the group that had helped him.
According to Parks Canada, hikers should be carrying bear spray at all times, and you should know how to use it.
If you do see a bear, you should stay calm, speak to the bear calmly and firmly, and make yourself appear as large as possible. You should also back away slowly and never try to run from a bear.
So, if you're heading out on the trails this summer, make sure to hike in a group and pack bear spray.